Psomagen, Inc. Makes Key Tools and Technologies Accessible and Scalable Through Partnerships With 10x Genomics and Olink Proteomics

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After finalizing partnerships with 10x Genomics and Olink Proteomics in 2021, Psomagen, Inc., is beginning 2022 by bringing end-to-end multiomics solutions to the drug discovery and development, diagnostics, and clinical research industries.

For nearly two decades, Psomagen has been providing next-generation sequencing to the life sciences industry. Its newest services — which include single-cell sequencing (SCS) and protein biomarker discovery — shift its focus to a bigger-picture approach that will deliver a greater understanding of how behavior, environment, and genes can influence disease.

“We’re committed to bridging the gap between biomedical research and individualized healthcare,” said Ryan Kim, CEO at Psomagen. “We concentrate on building relationships with state-of-the-art solutions providers, become trusted experts in their tools and technologies, and then bring those benefits straight to our customers.”

Today Psomagen is a 10x Certified Service Provider (CSP) for 3’ and 5’ Single Cell Gene Expression and Single Cell Immune Profiling, and the only CSP in the United States to offer both Single Cell Multiome ATAC + Gene Expression and Single Cell ATAC. Additionally, the company offers Olink Proteomics’ Explore 1536 & 3072 Platform, Target 96 Panels, Target 48 Cytokine, and Focus 21 Custom Panels.

“We are delivering cutting-edge solutions in an efficient and scalable manner that lowers the barrier to entry for our customers looking to find new ways to fight disease,” said Su Hong, Ph.D., Director of Strategy Development at Psomagen.

Learn more about Psomagen’s US-based CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited facilities, and genomics, epigenomics, transcriptomics, and proteomics offerings at www.psomagen.com.

About Psomagen, Inc.

Psomagen, Inc., formerly Macrogen USA, is a North American contract laboratory services provider. The company makes cutting-edge genomics, epigenomics, metagenomics, transcriptomics, and proteomics technologies accessible to the clinical and academic markets. With both CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited facilities, their team delivers only the highest-quality integrative multiomics data using best-in-class DNA, RNA, and protein analysis systems. In conjunction with its bioinformatics capabilities, Psomagen offers a path to insights that is both simple and affordable. Learn more at psomagen.com.