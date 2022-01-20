AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Westfield Select Insurance Company; Affirms Credit Ratings of Westfield Insurance Company and Affiliates

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a+”(Excellent) to Westfield Select Insurance Company. The outlook assigned to the Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. This company is a newly added member of Westfield Group (Westfield). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a+” (Excellent) of Westfield Insurance Company and its affiliates, which are the other members of Westfield. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.) The outlook of these ratings is stable. All aforementioned companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Ohio Farmers Insurance Company (Ohio Farmers), the ultimate parent, and are domiciled in Westfield Center, OH.

The ratings reflect Westfield’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The ratings of Westfield have been extended to Westfield Select Insurance Company given the explicit support provided through a pooling arrangement.

The stable outlooks reflect AM Best’s expectation that the group will maintain its overall balance sheet strength assessment, supported by risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), and will continue to report profitable net results.

The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a+” (Excellent) have been affirmed with stable outlooks for the following affiliates of Westfield Insurance Company:

Ohio Farmers Insurance Company

Old Guard Insurance Company

Westfield National Insurance Company

American Select Insurance Company

Westfield Champion Insurance Company

Westfield Premier Insurance Company

Westfield Superior Insurance Company

Westfield Touchstone Insurance Company

Westfield Specialty Insurance Company

