Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $224M Construction Loan for Industrial Park in Arizona

MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced that the real estate services firm served as the exclusive advisor to a partnership led by Wharton Industrial and Madison Ventures Plus in the procurement of $224,070,000 in acquisition and construction financing for The HUB @ 202, a master-planned 1.5-million-square-foot industrial park located in the Southeast Valley submarket of Mesa, Arizona. Financing for the project was provided by MSD Partners, L.P., which was formed in 2009 by the partners of MSD Capital, L.P., the family investment office for Michael Dell, the Founder & CEO of Dell Technologies.

A Cushman & Wakefield Capital Markets team of John Alascio, Dave Karson, Chris Moyer, Will Strong, Kirk Kuller, TJ Sullivan, Chuck Kohaut and Zachary Smolev represented the borrower.

“The HUB @ 202 presented a compelling opportunity for the capital markets to invest in the Southeast Valley region of Phoenix, one of the top markets for industrial commercial property sales since 2019,” said Alascio. “We are proud to have represented this strong partnership and extremely pleased with the full-stack financing secured from an institutional capital provider in MSD.”

“We are very pleased with the execution by Cushman & Wakefield regarding this transaction. John and his team worked tirelessly in running a robust process and we couldn’t be happier in joining forces with MSD on The Hub @ 202,” added Peter C. Lewis, Chairman of Wharton Industrial.

Anticipated to measure approximately 1.5 MSF once fully completed, The HUB @ 202 sits on a 101-acre land parcel that will consist of an 11-building Class A master-planned industrial park. Construction is anticipated to commence in Q2 2022.

Cushman & Wakefield's more than 1,000 Logistics & Industrial Services professionals around the world provide local market expertise and strategies for manufacturing, logistics, warehousing and supply chain. According to Cushman & Wakefield research, Q4 2021 was another record-breaking quarter for the U.S. industrial market, with demand, rents and the construction pipeline continuing to reach new heights.

