MakerBot Strengthens METHOD Materials Portfolio with New Composites from LEHVOSS Group

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MakerBot, a Stratasys company (Nasdaq: SSYS), is expanding its offering of advanced engineering materials for the MakerBot METHOD® 3D printing platform with the addition of three new LUVOCOM® 3F materials from LEHVOSS Group, a leading provider of high-performance thermoplastics for industrial sectors. This brings the number of METHOD materials up to 30, giving customers an even wider selection of manufacturing-grade materials with which to explore.

LUVOCOM 3F PAHT 9825 NT, LUVOCOM 3F PAHT CF 9891 BK, and LUVOCOM 3F PET CF 9780 BK are available to use with the MakerBot LABS GEN 2 Experimental Extruder1 for both the METHOD and METHOD X 3D printers. The LABS extruder transforms METHOD into an open platform that is able to print qualified advanced engineering materials from leading filament suppliers.

Designed for 3D printing and industrial applications, the LUVOCOM 3F materials have similar properties to their compounded versions used for injection molding. These materials are specially optimized to provide an easy-to-print experience and to achieve the next level of properties and quality. Parts printed with these materials result in strong, stiff prints with a high-quality surface finish, and are ideal for prototyping, jigs and fixtures, and end-use applications.

“The MakerBot METHOD and METHOD X machines offer unique heated chamber capabilities which allow semi-crystalline materials to have their full properties out of the printer, avoiding the need of post-processes. In addition, its excellent precision and reproducibility in combination with our high-performance LUVOCOM 3F material range brings an exceptional engineering performance to the customers,” said Thiago Medeiros Araujo, Global Product Manager LUVOCOM 3F at LEHVOSS.

“We are always evaluating new materials to meet the needs of our customers and their applications. The ability to 3D print additional high-performance materials on the METHOD platform opens more opportunities for those who want to test out different materials with advanced mechanical and thermal properties,” said Johan-Till Broer, VP of Product Development at MakerBot. “LEHVOSS Group is an expert in engineering materials and brings a range of new high-performance polymers to the METHOD platform, enabling our customers to explore new and more challenging applications.”

The qualified LUVOCOM 3F materials include:

LUVOCOM 3F PA HT 9825 NT – A high-temperature polyamide (also known as nylon) material with continuous service temperature of up to 100°C and the strength of PA/Nylon 6. The material has 50% reduced water uptake and a four-times slower absorption rate compared to PA6 2 . Low moisture absorption can help minimize printing issues as well as property changes of the printed part. This material is optimized for low warpage, high strength and impact resistance, and excellent surface finish for end-use parts, such as flanges and fixtures.

9825 NT – A high-temperature polyamide (also known as nylon) material with continuous service temperature of up to 100°C and the strength of PA/Nylon 6. The material has 50% reduced water uptake and a four-times slower absorption rate compared to PA6 . Low moisture absorption can help minimize printing issues as well as property changes of the printed part. This material is optimized for low warpage, high strength and impact resistance, and excellent surface finish for end-use parts, such as flanges and fixtures. LUVOCOM 3F PA HT CF 9891 BK – The carbon fiber (CF) filled grade of LUVOCOM 3F PA HT 9825 NT has even lower water uptake and good resistance against harsh chemicals like automotive fluids. The addition of carbon fiber strengthens the thermal and mechanical properties, and has a continued use of up to 150°C while retaining 50% of its mechanical properties 3 . The material is suitable for high temperature environments such as automotive under-the-hood applications, such as housings or engine covers. In addition to its outstanding mechanical performance, the material is easy to print and does not warp.

CF 9891 BK – The carbon fiber (CF) filled grade of LUVOCOM 3F PA 9825 NT has even lower water uptake and good resistance against harsh chemicals like automotive fluids. The addition of carbon fiber strengthens the thermal and mechanical properties, and has a continued use of up to 150°C while retaining 50% of its mechanical properties . The material is suitable for high temperature environments such as automotive under-the-hood applications, such as housings or engine covers. In addition to its outstanding mechanical performance, the material is easy to print and does not warp. LUVOCOM 3F PET CF 9780 BK – A carbon fiber-filled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) material that is easy to print, with low warping, and exhibits a superb surface finish straight from the printer, reducing the need for post-processing. It provides high strength, elevated temperature resistance up to 120°C and chemical resistance outperforming PETG4.

As the only 3D printer in its price class with a heated chamber that can print composites, polymers, and metals—all on one machine, METHOD brings a unique 3D printing experience to users. METHOD’s heated chamber controls the 3D printing process to allow each layer to cool down simultaneously to minimize warping and curling. This allows it to print parts with advanced materials more successfully than typical desktop 3D printers.

For more information, visit makerbot.com/method.

LUVOCOM 3F materials can be purchased through authorized LEHVOSS Group resellers, including Nexeo3D (for orders in the United States and Europe) and IGO3D (for orders in Europe).

The LEHVOSS Group, under the management of Lehmann&Voss&Co., is a group of companies in the chemicals sector that develops, produces and markets chemical and mineral specialties for various industrial clients. With the 3D printing product line, LUVOCOM 3F, the LEHVOSS Group offers innovative and customized polymers for 3D printing.

About MakerBot

MakerBot, a Stratasys company, is a global leader in the 3D printing industry. MakerBot empowers the engineers of today and tomorrow with its powerful additive manufacturing ecosystem. The company strives to redefine the standards for 3D printing for safety and emissions, reliability, accessibility, precision, and ease-of-use. Through this dedication, MakerBot has one of the largest install bases in the industry, runs Thingiverse—the largest 3D printing community in the world—and has members on the UL 2904 standards committee to ensure it is on the cutting edge of emissions regulations.

MakerBot, MakerBot LABS, MakerBot METHOD, METHOD, MakerBot METHOD X, and METHOD X, are trademarks or registered marks of MakerBot Industries, LLC. STRATASYS is a trademark of Stratasys, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

___________________________

1 The MakerBot LABS Experimental Extruder for METHOD is an experimental product and is not covered under limited warranty or MakerCare.

2 Based on data provided by LEHVOSS Group. Performance of printed parts may vary based on print settings and conditions.

3 Based on data provided by LEHVOSS Group. Performance of printed parts may vary based on print settings and conditions.

4 Based on data provided by LEHVOSS Group. Performance of printed parts may vary based on print settings and conditions.