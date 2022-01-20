Helbiz Partners with Vmoto Soco to Expand Fleet in Italy

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its sector to be listed on Nasdaq, today announced an extension of its collaboration with Vmoto Soco (ASX: VMT), an Australian company specializing in the production of electric two-wheeled vehicles. The partnership first began last year as Helbiz deployed Vmoto Soco electric mopeds to run its Helbiz Kitchen operations in Milan.

With the expansion of this partnership, Vmoto Soco will provide Helbiz with an additional 2,000 electric mopeds to deploy throughout its operating cities in Italy. The Vmoto vehicle offers Helbiz customers another form of transportation to get to and from their desired destinations.

Vmoto Soco is present across 29 countries in Asia, Europe, South Africa, South America and more recently in North America, with offices in China, The Netherlands and Italy. Vmoto Soco and Helbiz share the commitment to building a more sustainable future and are dedicated to reducing pollution in cities through the production and distribution of green vehicles. Helbiz plans to continue deploying Vmoto devices in future European markets.

“The continuation of our partnership with Vmoto Soco further demonstrates our commitment to offering cities smart and sustainable mobility,” said Matteo Mammì, CEO of Helbiz EMEA. "This new supply of e-mopeds will allow us to expand our presence in the Italian territory, to ensure each community has the option for safe and efficient sharing services."

"We are proud to expand our partnership with Helbiz,” said Graziano Milone, CMO, President Strategy & Business Development Vmoto Soco International. “What started with our vehicles being used for Helbiz Kitchen operations in Milan, has now evolved into supporting cities with Helbiz’s sustainable ride share service. We are thrilled to support Helbiz in its mission of bringing electric mobility, and we are confident that Helbiz users will truly enjoy our vehicles."

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 40 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

Vmoto Soco Group

Vmoto Soco Group is the world's leading company specializing in the production of high-quality two and three-wheeled electric vehicles, capable of producing more than 300,000 vehicles per year and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). The Vmoto Soco Group produces a wide range of elegantly designed electric scooters and motorcycles in its factories in Nanjing and Shanghai, China. Vmoto Soco Group operates through the Vmoto brands: premium brand dedicated to the line of products designed and designed in the European style center, Vmoto Fleet: dedicated to products specially designed for sharing and delivery and Super Soco brand dedicated to the access product to the Vmoto range : efficient and accessible urban mobility tools designed to accompany the general public in the ecological transition that can no longer be postponed. Vmoto Soco Group has its registered and administrative headquarters in West Perth in Western Australia, and has European offices in Amsterdam, to manage logistics, service, spare parts, accessories and quality control activities and in Italy for all marketing activities. and group communication, style and design research.

