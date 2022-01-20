Isuzu and Cummins Announce Battery Electric Truck Collaboration

COLUMBUS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) and Isuzu Motors Limited announced an agreement to create a prototype medium-duty, battery electric truck to demonstrate in North America. This truck represents the first zero-emissions solution facilitated by the Isuzu Cummins Powertrain Partnership (ICPP) formed in May 2019. Through this arrangement, Cummins will integrate the Cummins PowerDrive6000 into Isuzu’s F-Series truck and will pilot the truck with prominent North American fleets beginning in 2022. Following a successful demonstration and pilot phase, Isuzu will explore opportunities to commercialize medium-duty, battery-electric trucks with Cummins-powered systems across North America.

“We are excited to be working with Isuzu to accelerate decarbonization within the partnership,” said Amy Davis, Vice President and President of New Power at Cummins. “It’s through our joint commitment in innovation that we provide our customers with safe, reliable zero-emissions solutions.”

“As addressed in Isuzu Environmental Vision 2050, we will advance global environmental actions including reducing greenhouse emissions and securing a prosperous and sustainable society. As part of the path to carbon neutrality, it is significant for us to start this joint BEV prototype project in North America. Through our partnership, we commit to continuing to explore further opportunities in the next generation power source, including electric powertrain technologies in addition to the existing powertrain collaboration,” said Koichi Seto, Director of the Board, and Senior Executive Officer at Isuzu.

Cummins and Isuzu continue to innovate and advance the future of power to support customers in achieving zero-emissions. Benefiting from each other’s unique strengths, the companies will seek opportunities to further expand collaborations to drive global growth.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen generation and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 57,800 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $1.8 billion on sales of $19.8 billion in 2020. Learn more at cummins.com.

About Isuzu

Isuzu, is a leading global automobile company, based in Tokyo, Japan and is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, sale and service of commercial vehicles, pick-up trucks, diesel and natural gas engines, parts and components. Isuzu products are sold in over 150 countries and regions worldwide. Its Japan’s No.1 light-duty truck brand ELF holds top shares in many countries and acclaimed as the global standard in light-duty trucks. D-MAX pick-up truck has been manufactured and exported to approximately 100 countries from its production base in Thailand. More information can be found at www.isuzu.co.jp.