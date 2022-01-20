Pickering Interfaces Joins OpenTAP Open Source, Test Automation Software Partner Program

CLACTON-ON-SEA, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pickering Interfaces, the leading supplier of modular signal switching and simulation solutions for electronic test and verification, is now an OpenTAP partner. Pickering joins other notable test companies in the open source, shared software workshop that enables users to contribute, collaborate and create automated test solutions.

OpenTAP focuses on simplicity, scalability and speed using test automation to create a more efficient world. The goal of OpenTAP is to make test automation easier and accessible for all, and it encourages shared experimentation and innovation, aiming to inspire and teach partners better ways to automate.

Comments Noman Hussain, Vice President, software and strategic business development, at Pickering Interfaces: "OpenTAP fits with Pickering's ethos of enabling test engineers to develop the best possible solutions for their specific automated test requirements. We don’t want to limit anyone developing the next test platform by constraining them to choose a standard form factor from a limited catalog of test hardware; that is why we have over 2,000 modular switching and simulation products. Having an open source solution delivers a similar approach for test software, enabling test engineers to create, modify and customize their test applications without paying thousands in licensing fees and getting boxed into proprietary solutions."

The Pickering card plugin for OpenTAP supports Pickering's entire product portfolio through a single interface. The plugin is supplied with open source software, distributed under the MIT open source license. It enables thousands of like-minded applications engineers to leverage industry-leading switching hardware. They can customize the plugin, fix bugs, make feature requests and contribute changes and suggestions to the OpenTAP ecosystem.

Concludes Hussain: "Test engineers can use OpenTAP to help solve new test automation and system design challenges while preserving their closely-held IP." Read the full blog article here.

About OpenTAP

The core of OpenTAP is a test sequencer with a scalable architecture proven in hundreds of products and applications. It is designed to support all product life cycle phases, from early simulation and prototyping to high-volume manufacturing. Learn more at opentap.io.

About Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching and simulation for use in electronic test and verification. We offer the most extensive range of switching and simulation products in the industry for PXI, LXI, and PCI applications. To support these products, we also provide cable and connector solutions, diagnostic test tools, along with our application software and software drivers created by our in-house software team.

Pickering's products are specified in test systems installed throughout the world and have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, Czech Republic and China, with additional representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. We currently serve all electronics industries including, automotive, aerospace & defense, energy, industrial, communications, medical and semiconductor. For more information on signal switching and simulation products or sales contacts, please visit www.pickeringtest.com.