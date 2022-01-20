D.A. Davidson & Co. Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor to SalesRabbit in its Significant Growth Investment From Diversis Capital

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it has served as exclusive financial advisor to SalesRabbit, the leading provider of sales enablement software for outside sales teams, in securing significant growth equity investment from Diversis Capital.

Based in Lehi, Utah and founded in 2013, SalesRabbit delivers an end-to-end native mobile and web-based software solution for outside sales teams looking to streamline and enhance team management, lead management, lead conversion, presentations, proposals, forms and contracts. Bringing strong expertise in the outside sales software category, SalesRabbit’s talented team has helped many of the largest outside sales and field sales teams scale quickly, reduce costs, save time and increase sales by addressing all their needs.

"The D.A. Davidson technology investment banking team played an integral part in helping us secure this milestone event for SalesRabbit," said Brady Anderson, CEO of SalesRabbit. "They took the time to understand our business and pair our success with their impressive buyer knowledge, transaction expertise and execution capabilities to achieve an incredible outcome for SalesRabbit."

The investment will fund key growth initiatives and accelerate SalesRabbit’s ability to serve the needs of outside sales organizations seeking a smarter, more efficient approach to every step of the sales process from lead to close.

“Brady and his team have done an excellent job leveraging visionary product innovation to deliver impressive growth at scale the last few years, building SalesRabbit into the market leader in outside sales software,” said Greg Thomas, managing director within the technology investment banking group at D.A. Davidson. “Securing a partner with the capabilities that Diversis Capital has will be critical for the company’s next stage of growth. We are confident this partnership will drive meaningful growth for SalesRabbit going forward.”

The transaction represents another successful closing by D.A. Davidson's technology investment banking group. D.A. Davidson’s investment banking division is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle market clients worldwide across four industry verticals: consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions and technology.

Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

