Mari y Juana® Foods Co. Announces Manufacturing Partnership With Vertosa

OAKLAND, Calif. & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mari y Juana® Foods Co. (“MJ”), a California-based cannabis edibles brand that uses the freshest, top-shelf ingredients to create products that highlight Mexican culture and traditions, today announced its partnership with Vertosa, a science-first cannabis company that creates the most effective and reliable active ingredients for infused products. Per their agreement, Mari y Juana® Foods Co. and its subsidiary Mari y Juana® Beverages Co., will use Vertosa’s cutting-edge emulsion technology to develop new cannabis-infused food and beverage products.

Partnering with Vertosa allows MJ to establish itself as a premier cannabis brand while expanding its product portfolio that currently features ¡Mota Mix!™, a cold drink powder mix, ¡Fresitas!™ (Sour Strawberry) and ¡Mango Loco!™ (Mango Chile) gummies. Production of four uniquely-flavored carbonated soft drinks infused by Vertosa is scheduled to begin this February. Together, Mari y Juana® Foods Co. and Vertosa will build out a niche brand offering that expands the possibilities of the cannabis edible space.

"Vertosa has set the gold standard in emulsion technology and we are honored to collaborate with them on what we expect to be the first of many projects,” said Daniel Torres, Founder and CEO of Mari y Juana® Foods Co. “We look forward to developing delicious and sophisticated edible offerings that authentically appeal to historically underserved consumers. A quality, consistent product embedded within traditional Mexican cuisine, paired with Vertosa’s advanced infusion technology, will make for a combination never before seen in the cannabis space.”

“Mari y Juana Foods Co.’s commitment to producing quality, culturally rich, cannabis-infused products enables Vertosa to amplify our presence and solidify our reputation throughout the California cannabis market,” said Ben Larson, CEO of Vertosa. “Our shared focus on providing effective and great-tasting products that meet the highest of standards makes Mari y Juana Foods Co. an ideal partner. We are thrilled to join forces with MJ and create products that celebrate the rich culinary history of Mexicans and Mexican-Americans in California.”

About Vertosa

Founded in 2018, Vertosa is a science-first cannabis company that creates the most effective and reliable active ingredients for infused products. Its patented and patent-pending emulsion systems are carefully designed for the specific needs of each customer, with pre-suspended aqueous solutions that create incredibly homogeneous and stable products while maximizing bioavailability, clarity and taste. Vertosa works closely with its lab partners and brands of all sizes throughout the manufacturing process to achieve target potency and accelerate products to market. Learn more at www.vertosa.com, and connect on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Mari y Juana® Foods Co.

Founded in Los Angeles, CA in 2015, Mari y Juana® Foods Co.’s goal has always been to bring products to the California edible cannabis market that are indicative of Mexican culture and culinary traditions. Their slogan is ‘Made in California of Mexican Descent™’. While edibles were the Company’s initial focus, Mari y Juana® Beverages Co., its subsidiary, has allowed the brand to evolve into the growing infused beverages category and create a new path for itself and consumers. For more information visit www.MJFoodsCo.com, email Hola@MJFoodsCo.com, or check them out on Instagram.