CrowdStrike Falcon Platform Selected to Help Power Managed Extended Detection and Response by Deloitte

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced that Deloitte, a leader in managed security services, has expanded their alliance with CrowdStrike by choosing the award-winning CrowdStrike Falcon® platform to power critical components of Managed Extended, Detection and Response (MXDR) by Deloitte.

A suite of managed services and solutions, MXDR by Deloitte is designed to help organizations build resilience against emerging cyber threats by leveraging complementary technology alliances, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Exabeam, Google Cloud Chronicle, ServiceNow, Splunk and Zscaler – all of which are already CrowdStrike partners and have robust technical integrations that deliver multi-layered defense solutions to customers.

CrowdStrike is currently the only Endpoint, Detection and Response (EDR) vendor included in the MXDR by Deloitte program. Deloitte clients will be able to leverage the CrowdStrike Falcon platform’s breadth of functionality, unique single-agent architecture, rich telemetry from its proprietary Security Cloud and its ease of deployment.

MXDR by Deloitte will leverage the following from CrowdStrike: endpoint and cloud security, Zero Trust, threat detection and intelligence, incident response, vulnerability management and threat hunting.

“The CrowdStrike Falcon platform was built from the ground up to be open and extensible so that our partners can easily expand their solutions in real time and respond to security threats, faster and more efficiently. We are proud to have a strategic alliance with Deloitte for their new MXDR suite so that their customers - regardless of geography - can hone efforts to secure their organizations against potential cyberattacks,” said Matthew Polly, vice president of Worldwide Alliances, Channels and Business Development at CrowdStrike. “CrowdStrike is committed to building an elite network of partners to deliver the solutions and services required to combat today’s advanced cyber adversaries.”

“Many of our clients have dozens — if not hundreds — of security tools in their arsenals, which can be a challenge to manage. We developed MXDR by Deloitte to help organizations consolidate into one managed services and solutions suite to help improve ease, efficiency and effectiveness in cyber program management,” said Curt Aubley, MXDR by Deloitte leader and a Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory managing director, Deloitte & Touche LLP. “We asked CrowdStrike to be part of our MXDR offering due to their technological capabilities and open API platform — both of which enable integration into our MXDR platform and scalability that Deloitte clients demand.”

As the cybersecurity skills gap grows, many organizations face a shortage of people required to battle today’s sophisticated adversaries. Security teams continue to be overwhelmed with the rising volume of cyber threats, which can lead to burnout and increased risk of an attack leading to a breach. The Deloitte and CrowdStrike alliance can enable customers to identify existing security gaps, prioritize risk-mitigation initiatives and help improve their overall risk posture. Ultimately, the goal is to help customers:

Increase real-time multi-platform visibility for enterprise assets across on-premises, cloud and container workloads, including the capabilities to research common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs), examine threat actor profiles and targets, understand all applications running in their environment and search to see versions, hosts and users that may pose a risk

for enterprise assets across on-premises, cloud and container workloads, including the capabilities to research common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs), examine threat actor profiles and targets, understand all applications running in their environment and search to see versions, hosts and users that may pose a risk Improve mean time to prevent, detect, respond and mitigate vulnerabilities in security assets and related cyberattacks

vulnerabilities in security assets and related cyberattacks Reduce business costs through proactive identification and improved response efforts to unknown cyberattacks with additional benefits of agent & vendor consolidation, less complexity and lower total cost of ownership

Better Together: CrowdStrike and Deloitte

CrowdStrike and Deloitte are both dedicated to delivering leading security solutions for our customers globally. This alliance will further enable organizations to deploy powerful solutions to combat adversaries and ultimately help stop breaches.

To learn more about how CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform is helping to power MXDR by Deloitte, visit our blog.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with one of the world’s most advanced cloud-native platforms for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

