Marcus Performing Arts Center Ushers in the 2022 Season with Evolv

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in weapons detection security screening, today announced a partnership with the Marcus Performing Arts Center in Milwaukee, WI. With Evolv’s state-of-the-art Evolv Express® screening solution, visitors can now walk right into the venue without any unwelcome delays at the entrance.

The Marcus Performance Arts Center (Marcus Center) is a gathering place for the community. The largest Marcus Center venue, Uihlein Hall, provides the stage for everything from touring Broadway shows to nationally and internationally acclaimed artists, as well as a place for local artists and theater companies to perform. With today’s announcement, the audience can get to their seats faster, thanks to an entry process that can screen up to 3,600 people per hour.

“Evolv has completely transformed our audiences’ experience,” said Jayson Wasielewski, Director of Security at Marcus Performing Arts Center. “Audience members are able to enter our venue with ease and get to their seats quickly.”

Evolv Express uses powerful sensor technology with proven artificial intelligence (AI) to provide safer, more accurate threat detection at unprecedented volume and speed. The technology enables guests to walk through the system side-by-side without removing items from their pockets or bags.

“The Marcus Performing Arts Center works to bring people together with its programming,” said Peter George, CEO of Evolv Technology. “With our partnership, the Marcus Center’s audience members can turn their attention to the experience and enjoy the performance.”

Audiences first experienced Evolv Express when Hamilton was presented at the Marcus Center in October of 2021. Broadway at the Marcus Center continues into 2022 with performances of Mean Girls in January, Pretty Woman in March, and Cats in May, among other shows. The Marcus Center is also home to the Milwaukee Ballet Company, Florentine Opera Company, and the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra.

Wasielewski continued, “In addition to the audience experience, the Evolv Express has significantly improved our internal operations, enabling right-sized staffing.”

About Marcus Performing Arts Center

Established in 1969, the Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) is the premier performing arts community gathering space in Southeastern Wisconsin, bringing high-quality arts and cultural programming to the region. As a mission-based 501(c)3 non-profit organization, MPAC strives to act as a bridge between cultures and an energizing force for collaboration and advocacy in the community. The touring Broadway series, sponsored by Johnson Financial Group, is recognized as bringing the best of Broadway entertainment to Milwaukee since 1996, and provides opportunities to educate, entertain, and engage audiences. As a presenter, MPAC offers its own diverse arts and cultural programming and outreach, such as MPAC Presents, Rainbow Summer Reimagined, KidZ Days, ArtsConnect, and additional performances from internationally-renowned performing artists. Marcus Performing Arts Center is also home to a variety of resident arts partners, including First Stage, Milwaukee Ballet, Florentine Opera Company, Black Arts MKE, Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, and more. MPAC is proud to be a dedicated War Memorial facility, honoring those who bravely served our country. For more information, visit www.marcuscenter.org.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is the leader in weapons detection for security screening, securing the world’s most iconic venues and companies. Its mission is enabling a better experience and better security for venues, creating a safer world to work, learn, and play by transforming physical security to make everywhere safer. It gives sports fans, theme park visitors, concertgoers, shoppers, employees, students, and others peace of mind so that they can gather without fear of violence. Its security screening has scanned more than 100 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States, and its technology combines powerful, advanced sensors with proven artificial intelligence (AI), security ecosystem integrations, and comprehensive venue analytics to reliably detect threats 10 times faster than traditional metal detectors.

Evolv Technology, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights™, and Evolv Cortex AI™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events or our Company’s performance and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the risk factors set forth in our prospectus, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 3, 2021, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.