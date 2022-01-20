ExchangeRight Fully Subscribes a $126 Million Diversified Net-Leased Offering

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ExchangeRight has fully subscribed its $126 million Net-Leased Portfolio 49 DST offering, which is designed to generate investor distributions from approximately 600,000 square feet of net-leased property. The portfolio’s fully occupied 29 properties are net-leased to CVS Pharmacy, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Hobby Lobby, Octapharma Plasma, Pick ‘n Save, Walgreens, and other essential operators. The properties are diversified across 16 states, including California, Georgia, Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio.

Net-Leased Portfolio 49 DST is structured to generate stable monthly cash flow to investors, starting at an annualized rate of 6.15%. The offering launched with a 5-year fixed-rate interest-only financing at a 3.516% interest rate.

“We significantly increased the offering size of our newest DST to accommodate the wealth management needs of as many investors as we could,” said Warren Thomas, a managing partner of ExchangeRight. “We are pleased to provide another diversified ExchangeRight offering for 1031-exchange investors’ capital that is intended to defer investors’ taxes, produce stable income through economic cycles, preserve investor wealth, and provide a strategic exit.”

ExchangeRight and its affiliates’ vertically integrated platform features over $4.5 billion in assets under management, diversified across over 1,000 properties, over 18 million square feet, and throughout 43 states. More than 6,100 investors have trusted ExchangeRight to manage their capital. All of the company’s current and past offerings have met or exceeded targeted cash flow distributions to investors since the company’s founding.

About ExchangeRight

ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits. The company strategically syndicates net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that successfully operate in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries, as well as diversified value-add portfolios of inline and outparcel retail spaces shadow-anchored by strong-performing grocery tenants. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.