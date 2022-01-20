YouTube Sensation Brat TV Partners With Future Today to Launch New AVOD Channel

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Multi-channel streaming leader Future Today has announced a partnership with one of YouTube’s most viewed content creators, Brat TV, to launch a dedicated streaming channel featuring Brat TV’s wildly popular video series and content geared towards teenage audiences. The new AVOD channel is available entirely free on Roku and Fire TV.

The new channel from Brat TV and Future Today offers more than 85 hours of original programming including Chicken Girls starring Annie LeBlanc, Hayden Summerall, and Brooke Butler; On The Ropes starring the undefeated boxer Ryan Garcia, Ava Jules, and Bella Shepard; Crown Lake starring Francesca Capaldi, Emily Skinner, and Kyla-Drew; and many other shows featuring the largest teen influencers across social media.

“Future Today provides a complete suite of streaming technologies and services, from video management to advertising and monetization solutions, promotion and much more,” said Chase Logan, Director and Head of Postproduction at Brat TV. “They are the perfect partner to help us scale our business, reach new audiences and expand our distribution across CTV platforms. With their support, we’re able to deliver the beloved content our fans crave on the most engaging video platforms – TV.”

Future Today offers a holistic solution for content owners seeking to launch new streaming channels, grow audiences and monetize their content across a multitude of OTT platforms and services. To accomplish this, the company has developed a proprietary and comprehensive portfolio of streaming technologies, services and solutions that include video management, app development, publishing and maintenance, cross-channel promotion, advertising, monetization and more.

“The brand-safe content and popularity with teenage audiences makes the Brat TV titles very attractive to our advertiser audiences and popular big-brand distribution platforms,” said Vikrant Mathur, Co-Founder and CEO of Future Today. “We are very happy to be selected to help expand Brat TVs reach. They are the perfect complement to our existing lineup of kids and family programming.”

The launch of the new Brat TV channel is Future Today’s first foray into programming dedicated entirely for teenage audiences, and presents new opportunities for advertising to reach and engage this highly sought-after demographic.

Since launching in 2017, Brat TV has garnered more than 1.6 billion views on YouTube.

Future Today launched its first streaming app on Roku in 2011 and has experienced more than 85% growth in viewership year-over-year, streaming more than 63 million hours of content each month. The company launched its first OTT channel in 2011 and has since grown to operate hundreds of content channels with over 110 million app installs, and manages a library of more than 240,000 film, television and digital content assets in a variety of categories including entertainment, movies, food, lifestyle, animation and kids.

About Future Today

Future Today is a leader in the ad-supported streaming media universe with its flagship channels – FilmRise, Fawesome and HappyKids – ranking in the top free channels across nearly every OTT consumer platform. The company’s proprietary, cloud-based technology platform manages OTT services for hundreds of content owners, producers, distributors and major media companies helping them launch and monetize complex Connected TV channels across devices in a matter of days. Future Today’s comprehensive portfolio of technology and services includes video management, content management and publishing, app development and maintenance, cross-channel promotion, advertising, monetization and more. Learn more about Future Today here.

About Brat TV

Brat TV is where the next generation tunes in. We work with the world’s brightest creators to develop a new wave of youth culture. Started by the founding team of Niche (acquired by Twitter in 2015), Brat launched in 2017 with hit shows like Chicken Girls and Total Eclipse. With millions of subscribers on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter, Brat has become a household name for the next generation of viewers. Learn more at Brat.tv.