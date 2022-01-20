University of San Diego Professional and Continuing Education Partners with Circuit Stream to Offer XR Courses

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The University of San Diego Professional and Continuing Education has partnered with extended reality (XR) educational provider Circuit Stream to offer courses for San Diego learners. The project-based training will connect students with certification and skills in the high-growth 3D technology industry.

With the VR industry expected to grow to a market value of $15 billion in 2023, California (the origin of modern virtual reality and the world's leading tech hub) is an important market to offer industry-leading VR and AR courses. New training opportunities will help boost the growth of the XR industry and the career development of thousands of professionals.

Andy Drotos, the Director of Professional and Public Programs, shares that the “University of San Diego’s Professional and Continuing Education department wanted to partner with an industry leader who offers immersive technology education for the XR industry. With Circuit Stream being the lead channel partner with Unity, we felt collaborating with the best in industry would allow our students to gain the knowledge and skills to enter into this exciting and growing profession.”

Students enrolled in the program have three possible XR learning tracks to choose from. Each course follows Circuit Stream's proven curriculum that teaches skills for developing technology for real-time 3D, AR, VR, and more broadly, Metaverse applications.

Upon course completion, learners will receive certifications that verify their skills to employers, including a digital badge from USD Professional and Continuing Education and Circuit Stream.

USD and Circuit Stream currently offer three unique course tracks:

XR Development : Learn Unity and XR application fundamentals online over a 10-week live course.

: Learn Unity and XR application fundamentals online over a 10-week live course. C# Scripting: Learn the primary coding language for Unity through a 4-week prep course.

Learn the primary coding language for Unity through a 4-week prep course. XR Design: Learn how to prototype XR application and design with best practices online in this 10-week course.

The XR courses are open to anyone and do not require prerequisite courses or prior experience.

Circuit Stream CEO, Lou Pushelberg, adds that these courses offer students what they need to kickstart professional opportunities in this growing industry:

"Partnering with USD allows us to raise the overall skill level of future developers, designers, and technologists, helping grow the industry and catalyze students' ability to pursue fulfilling careers. We've seen strong demand for the courses and a growing number of job opportunities for those with Unity development skills."

Students who have taken Circuit Stream XR courses have found career opportunities in the industry, joining the ranks of Meta, Accenture, Unity, and many successful startups.

The next XR Development with Unity course begins March 7, 2022. You can find out more information at: https://xrcourse.com/ucr/courses/xr-development-with-unity

About Circuit Stream:

Circuit Stream is the leading provider for XR and Unity learning and certification. Since 2015, the company has educated over 40,000 professionals and organizations through workshops, courses, and other online resources.

The company is a recognized expert in teaching Unity and providing certifications in XR design and development.

About USD Professional and Continuing Education

The University of San Diego is committed to advancing academic excellence, expanding liberal and professional knowledge, creating a diverse and inclusive community, and preparing leaders dedicated to ethical conduct and compassionate service. The Division of Professional and Continuing Education shares this mission through academic outreach to adult and professional students.