Jet Edge to Establish Teterboro Airport Base With Signature Aviation

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Signature Aviation, the world’s largest network of Fixed Base Operations (FBOs), and Jet Edge International, a leader in full-service global private aviation, have signed an agreement to occupy Signature’s East facility at Teterboro Airport (TEB) in New Jersey. The New York City area base will grant Jet Edge charter program members, aircraft owners, and its fleet access to dedicated hangar and maintenance space at one of the world’s busiest private aviation airports.

A re-envisioned FBO interior is part of a long-term agreement for a 44,000 sq. ft. portion of Signature Teterboro East’s Hangar 202, as well as associated office and workshop space. The introduction of the New York area base will enhance Jet Edge’s offerings in one of the most significant business aviation markets worldwide, guaranteeing consistency and privacy for passengers embarking via one of its private aircraft, in addition to providing benefits for Jet Edge AdvantEdge plane owners.

“We are delighted to welcome Jet Edge to its new home at Signature Teterboro East,” expressed Virasb Vahidi, Chief Revenue Officer of Signature Aviation. “Signature is focused on offering exceptional experiences and essential support services to business and private aviation customers. Our large-scale infrastructure footprint is a key enabler of travel and our expertise in private aviation handling and real estate is a catalyst for driving mutual value with our partners. We look forward to working with Jet Edge in one of our key geographic markets.”

Bill Papariella, CEO of Jet Edge, adds “The New York metropolitan area has been the largest market trailing 3 years for Jet Edge and compliments our already established Signature facility in Los Angeles. New York will be a strategic focus for Jet Edge in 2022 and beyond. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Signature to provide our clients coast to coast access to a dedicated facilities at Teterboro and Van Nuys.”

Jet Edge anticipates occupying its new leasehold in Q4 2022. For more information, please visit www.signatureaviation.com

About Signature Aviation

Signature Aviation is one of the world’s preeminent global aviation companies offering exceptional experiences and essential support services to business and private aviation customers. The company’s large-scale infrastructure footprint enables travel and is a critical global economic driver. Signature operates an industry-leading network of private aviation terminals, with over 200 locations covering key destinations in 27 countries across five continents. The United States is the company’s largest market with operations at 38 of the top 50 busiest airports. The company also offers over 11 million square feet of multi-use office and hangar real estate, providing unique network-wide benefits and advantages to customers who base their aircraft at a Signature location. For more information, please visit www.signatureaviation.com

About Jet Edge

Jet Edge is a leader in full-service global private aviation. As an integrated super-midsize and large cabin management operator and maintenance provider, Jet Edge services aircraft owners and charter flyers with a world-class operational platform. Jet Edge extends individual clients and corporations 365-day-a-year access to one of the most well-appointed aircraft fleets in the world. Backed by unparalleled award-winning safety programs and overseen by a leadership team with wide-ranging experience in commercial and private aviation operations and management, Jet Edge delivers excellence in aircraft management, charter management, on-demand charter, aircraft sales, and maintenance. More information can be found at www.flyjetedge.com.