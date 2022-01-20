Weave & Vetter Launch Integration to Serve Communications Solutions to American Veterinarians

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Weave, the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, and Vetter, the leading animal healthcare software technology company, announce their integration in an attempt to provide veterinarians and their front office staff with a comprehensive business solution designed to free up time spent on traditional business tasks.

With this integration, Weave will automatically sync with Vetter’s data, eliminating the need for manual data uploads. Because of this automated sync, Vetter users will be able to see real-time updates to their daily calendars and patient contact information. This sync between Weave and Vetter also enables automated birthday messages, automated recall texts, confirmation writebacks, review auto-texts, and tracks patient text preferences, so offices only send messages to those who have given them permission to do so.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this integration with Vetter and how it will help us achieve our mission to enable small businesses everywhere to unify, modernize and personalize every customer interaction,” said Roy Banks, CEO of Weave. “This integration will help veterinary practices around the world utilize our unique business solutions so they can spend more time caring for and connecting with patients and less time on the tedious tasks of running a business.”

Vetter, the leading animal healthcare technology company, is trusted by more than 1,500 veterinarians.

"We're thrilled to partner with Weave to help veterinary practices build strong, lasting relationships with their clients by bridging our practice management solution with Weave's communication solutions," said Sagi Solomon, General Manager and Founder of Vetter. "Vetter and Weave share a passion for developing innovative solutions that streamline the day-to-day operations of veterinary practices so they can spend more time caring for their patients and clients."

Integration Features & Benefits

Data Sync – Keep all your client contact and appointment info current with regular, automatic updates from your database to Weave.

Reviews Auto-Texting – Grow your practice by sending a quick text after each appointment that invites customers to leave a Google or Facebook review.

Confirmation Writebacks- Update your practice management system with how pet owners respond to appointment confirmation texts, so your schedule is always up to date.

Customized Messaging – Create and send messages unique to each veterinarian, appointment type, and appointment status.

Birthday Greetings – Delight your customers each year on their pet’s special day by sending them personalized Birthday Greetings automatically.

Text Preferences – Track which pet owners prefer text communications, only sending messages to those who have opted in.

Mobile Calendar – Know who your next patient is by quickly referencing your schedule on Weave’s mobile app.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and Glassdoor Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/

About Vetter

Vetter Software, a DaySmart Company, offers better business tools for the world’s veterinarians. Our cloud practice management software is used by more than 1,500 practices to automate manual tasks, streamline workflows, and improve visibility into the health of their businesses. To learn more, visit www.vettersoftware.com or call (844) 4-VETTER to schedule a personalized demonstration.