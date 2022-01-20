SLING TV® is Now Available on VIZIO SmartCast®

IRVINE, Calif. & ENGLEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIZIO today announced that SLING TV, a leading streaming service delivering the most popular live news, sports entertainment and kids programming, is now available on VIZIO SmartCast TVs.

Millions of SmartCast users across America can now access the SLING app to watch the live content they love, plus over 150,000 on demand shows and movies. With free channels like ABC News Live and premium cable networks such as CNN, FOX News and MSNBC, SmartCast users can stay in the know at a fraction of the price of traditional cable subscriptions. Sports fans can tune into the latest news, analysis and feature films for sports on ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, and a whole lot more.

“Delivering on our commitment to provide endless entertainment options and enhanced consumer experiences, we are delighted to provide SmartCast users with access to premium channels like ESPN and Showtime as well as live sports, news and entertainment through the SLING TV streaming app,” said Katherine Pond, Vice President of Business Development at VIZIO.

“With home screen access on VIZIO SmartCast, we are able to deliver our premier service to millions of users across America,” said Seth Van Sickel, SVP Product and Operations, SLING TV. “SLING continues to be the most convenient way to watch the shows you love when you want, where you want, and on your terms across a wide breadth of device options.”

SLING joins a list of fan-favorite streaming services like Apple TV+, Discovery+, Disney+, HBOMax, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock and Prime Video already available on VIZIO SmartCast. VIZIO SmartCast also includes support for Apple AirPlay 2 & Chromecast built-in, allowing viewers to stream, control, and share content from their phone, tablet, or laptop directly onto the big screen. VIZIO is continuously enhancing the SmartCast platform with new features and content, so users have endless entertainment options.

For a limited time, SmartCast users can check out SLING for three days at no cost. For more information, visit sling.com and for the latest programming and information, the blog What's on Sling.

