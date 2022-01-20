MarinHealth and Optum Launch New Strategic Relationship to Streamline Administrative Functions and Improve the Patient Experience in Marin County, California

GREENBRAE, Calif., & EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MarinHealth Medical Center and Optum today announced a strategic relationship to advance MarinHealth’s operational objectives and support MarinHealth’s continued commitment to providing high-quality, affordable, convenient and accessible care for North Bay residents.

Optum and MarinHealth will work together to increase operational efficiency for MarinHealth using innovative technology solutions to help streamline nonclinical administrative processes and simplify experiences for patients and providers. Optum also will provide comprehensive revenue cycle management services and supporting technologies to MarinHealth.

This relationship equips MarinHealth with tools and resources to improve business processes, enhance infrastructure and navigate change in achieving its goal of remaining an independent health system, providing the best quality of care to the community it serves for years to come.

“We look forward to working with Optum to improve business processes through cutting-edge technologies and actionable strategies,” said David Klein, MD, CEO of MarinHealth. “This new relationship allows our doctors and nurses to focus on what they do best, which is take care of patients, while Optum helps us to support some of our operational and administrative functions.”

To serve the health care needs of the residents in Marin County, MarinHealth and Optum will:

Optimize technology and processes to foster more transparency to simplify, personalize and improve the health care experience for patients and providers.

Improve revenue cycle management using technologies to streamline the billing process for patients and administrators.

Increase operational efficiencies to simplify patient registration, health plan services and coding, and the modernization of patient accounts.

Streamline supply chain processes and procedures in support of the overall system, allowing caregivers access to the products and services they need to provide high-quality patient care.

“Like our partners at MarinHealth, we believe people are best served by health systems and caregivers who are embedded in their local communities,” said Rick Hardy, CEO of Optum Insight. “This relationship is another example of Optum’s ongoing support of local care systems across the country and we are privileged to help MarinHealth continue to provide high-quality care to patients, as they have done for years.”

As part of this comprehensive relationship, certain MarinHealth employees will become employees of Optum. These employees will continue to directly support MarinHealth’s work and mission. With access to new skill development opportunities, technologies and processes at Optum, these team members will continue to build on their successful work at MarinHealth. Both MarinHealth and Optum are committed to ensuring a smooth transition and exceptional experience for patients, employees and providers.

About MarinHealth

MarinHealth is a collaboration of respected healthcare resources that have served our community well for decades. The MarinHealth entities (Medical Center, Foundation, and Medical Network) work closely to deliver coordinated, patient-centric care to the people of Marin and the greater North Bay. Residents count on MarinHealth for access to expert physicians and providers, advanced treatments and technology, and a common commitment to provide outstanding care for our patients, body, mind, and spirit.

About Optum

Optum is a leading information and technology-enabled health services business dedicated to helping make the health system work better for everyone. With more than 210,000 people worldwide, Optum delivers intelligent, integrated solutions that help to modernize the health system and improve overall population health. Optum is part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH). For more information, visit www.Optum.com.