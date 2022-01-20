Saks Unveils Advanced Personal Styling and Shopping Services Powered by Wishi

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saks, the premier luxury ecommerce platform, has unveiled Saks Stylist, a redesigned personal stylist and shopping service on saks.com and its mobile app. The new service is complimentary to all Saks Fifth Avenue customers and was created in partnership with Wishi, an innovative software company that combines proprietary technology and real-life styling expertise.

Emily Essner, Chief Marketing Officer, Saks, said, “Personal styling and shopping are a vital part of the Saks Fifth Avenue experience, and now we’re excited to introduce Saks Stylist on our platform. With this latest innovation, we’re transforming these services to be more accessible to our customers. Further, we’re providing personalized, curated recommendations from expert stylists to match every customer’s style. We’re happy to partner with Wishi as we continue to make luxury shopping as easy as it is exciting.”

Karla Welch, celebrity stylist and Wishi Co-founder, said, “At Wishi, we believe great style can be accessible to everyone. Wishi has digitally styled hundreds of thousands of clients and we’re excited to bring our learnings to our partnership with Saks, a well-known leader in luxury fashion and ecommerce.”

How it Works

Saks Stylist is centered on making it easy for customers to express their individuality through fashion. Customers simply take a short quiz on saks.com, providing details about their personal style and shopping needs. Based on this information, the customer is matched with a personal stylist, who will reply with curated recommendations within 24 hours. Customers may provide feedback to their stylist who can then provide updated options accordingly. Once a relationship is established, the customer is able to re-engage their stylist for assistance at any time in the future.

Customers can take advantage of Saks Stylist in many ways, including:

Finding new wardrobe staples, such as the latest in denim or outerwear

Creating a full “look” for a wedding or special occasion

Refreshing their wardrobe with seasonal, on-trend items

Updating a look with new shoes, bags or jewelry

Building a new outfit or a set of looks for an upcoming trip or new job

The service is available to all Saks Fifth Avenue customers and there is no minimum spend required to work with a stylist.

About Saks

Saks is the premier luxury ecommerce platform, driven by a mission to help Saks Fifth Avenue customers express themselves through relevant and inspiring style. Through its website and app, Saks offers a highly personalized experience and an expertly curated assortment of fashion, as well as professional stylists and fresh editorial content. The company is redefining luxury shopping with a digital-first service model and a seamless connection to an extraordinary network of 41 Saks Fifth Avenue stores across North America. Follow @saks on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, and @thesaksman on Instagram.

About Wishi

As the ultimate personalized eCommerce platform, Wishi offers shopping recommendations and guides users to the most relevant inventory via their native Wishi app as well as through their SaaS offering, a white labeled version of their expert service. Wishi style experts curate the internet to create shoppable looks based on clients’ needs and preferences. Wishi stylists know the fit and fabric of every collection from couture to capsule. They help customers shop from labels they already love, introduce them to up-and-coming designers, premium denim brands and more. Follow @thewishi on Instagram.

