Phreesia Joins Greenfield, MEDITECH’s Application Developer Environment

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phreesia is pleased to announce that it is now a part of MEDITECH Greenfield, a testing ground for apps that can integrate with MEDITECH Expanse. This collaboration with MEDITECH will allow Phreesia to better enable patients to take a more active role in their care.

Through the Greenfield program, Phreesia seeks to:

Enable API-based integration between MEDITECH and Phreesia, bringing even greater value to our shared clients

Proactively notify patients about gaps in their preventive care, and encourage them to act to close those gaps

Reduce barriers to care for all patients

Set an industry standard for interoperability

“As the healthcare industry continues to evolve toward greater interoperability, programs like MEDITECH Greenfield are all the more important,” said Phreesia’s CEO Chaim Indig. “We’re very excited to join Greenfield, which will help us continue to develop innovative products and solutions for MEDITECH clients that lead to improved patient experiences and outcomes, and better access to care.”

Forward-looking Statements

About Phreesia

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients in their healthcare and provides a modern, convenient experience, while enabling our clients to enhance clinical care and drive efficiency.