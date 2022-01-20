Garnett Station Partners Invests in VIVE Collision

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Garnett Station Partners, LLC (“Garnett Station”), a New York-based principal investment firm founded in 2013 by Matt Perelman and Alex Sloane that manages approximately $1 billion of assets, today announced it has made a growth investment into VIVE Collision (“VIVE” or the “Company”), a leading collision repair multi-site operator (“MSO”). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2021 by Vartan Jerian, Jr., Scott Leffler and Philip Taub, and led by an executive team with more than 50 years of industry experience, VIVE operates collision repair facilities across four states with a dedicated focus on providing the highest-quality, people-first collision repair experience in the industry by prioritizing honesty, transparency and reliability for its customers.

“ VIVE Collision is an extremely attractive platform opportunity given its market leadership, differentiated commitment to customers and the strength of its deep management team,” said Alex Sloane, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Garnett Station. “ We are extremely excited to partner with Vartan, Scott, Phil and the entire VIVE team to provide growth capital and operational resources to support the Company on its continued growth path.”

Vartan Jerian, Jr. Co-Founder and CEO of VIVE, commented, “ The collision repair industry is at an inflection point, fueled by changing technology as well as training and certification requirements to service today’s modern vehicle. We are excited to partner with Garnett Station, who offers deep expertise in rapidly scaling businesses and shares our commitment to driving VIVE’s next chapter of growth.”

Scott Leffler, Co-Founder and Co-Head of Business Development of VIVE, said, “ We are excited to partner with Garnett Station during the next phase of growth for VIVE Collision. Garnett Station’s understanding of the industry, resources, relationships and experience partnering with growing companies will be invaluable as we expand our geographic presence, invest in our team and continue to deliver world class collision repair services for our customers.”

About VIVE Collision

VIVE Collision is a multi-site collision repair operator providing collision repair services to customers across New York, Maine, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. VIVE Collision was formed with a vision to carve a new path forward for the industry built on three fundamental values its founders believe the collision repair industry has neglected for too long; they call them the 3 Ps: People, Process and Passion. “ We are an organization deeply committed to our People. We are innovators of Process. We are practitioners of Passion. We are your modern family of collision repair experts.” For more information, please visit www.vivecollision.com.

About Garnett Station Partners

Garnett Station Partners is a principal investment firm founded in 2013 by Matt Perelman and Alex Sloane that manages approximately $1 billion of assets. Garnett Station partners with experienced and entrepreneurial management teams and strategic investors to build value for its portfolio of growth platforms. The firm draws on its global relationships, operational experience and rigorous diligence process to source, underwrite and manage investments. Core sectors include food & beverage, health & wellness, automotive and business services. Garnett Station's culture is based on the principles of entrepreneurship, collaboration, analytical rigor and accountability. For more information, please visit www.garnettstation.com.