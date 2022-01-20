Conti Federal Wins $6.49M Design-Build Contract for Texas Pump Station Levee Rehabilitation

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conti Federal Services, a leading U.S. government construction and engineering firm specializing in complex critical infrastructure, disaster response and recovery, and environmental remediation projects, has been awarded a $6,498,887 design-build project contract to rehabilitate and improve the Rio Grande levee at the Edinburg Pump Station in Hidalgo County, Texas.

Issued by the United States Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission (USIBWC), the contract includes: analysis and investigation of the existing levee for seepage remediation, conducting geotechnical investigations and testing, and assessing all structures within the levee for rehabilitation of its approximately 800 linear feet requiring improvement, which consists of earthen embankment, concrete floodwalls, and associated ramps.

The levee is located directly adjacent to the international border with Mexico and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) border wall. Because of this, design and construction also necessitate incorporating DHS tactical infrastructure requirements and coordination with DHS to design and construct a bollard wall as part of the floodwalls.

Conti Federal CEO Peter Ceribelli says, “Flood damage can take its toll quickly, so ensuring structures such as these are designed and built to meet the location’s specific challenges can ultimately save both property and lives.” He adds, “We’re excited to bring our experience and leading-edge processes to create the best solution for this site, and we’re very much looking forward to growing our relationship with USIBWC and building on this project’s success.”

Conti Federal has taken on similar flooding protection projects recently, including a $36M contract to flood proof Jersey City Medical Center as part of a joint venture with Conti Enterprises. They were also involved in improving hurricane and flood control protection of the Mississippi River Levee 4.2 project in Plaquemines Parish with the US Army Corps of Engineers New Orleans District.

The improvement project is expected to be completed in late 2023.

About Conti Federal

