TEGNA Stations to Debut “A Different Cry” Investigation Into Rising Suicide Rates Among Black Youth in America

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced “A Different Cry,” a three-part investigation into the rising suicide rates among Black youth in America, will make its digital premiere on TEGNA stations’ Fire TV and Roku apps and the Watch section of all stations’ websites beginning Sunday, Jan. 23. A special hosted by WXIA journalist Madison Carter and featuring guests from the series will debut on TEGNA stations’ streaming apps on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The series, led by the award-winning Atticus investigative unit from WXIA in Atlanta, is told through the eyes of two families who lost their sons to suicide and shows how school systems are ill-equipped to handle bullying complaints. “A Different Cry” also sheds light on how poor records and data are obscuring the true nature of this crisis in America.

“Journalists rarely get the opportunity in their career to do stories with potential to change or save lives – this series aims to do both,” said journalist Madison Carter, who led the “A Different Cry” investigation.

“Suicide attempts among Black children are double than those of their white peers,” said Monika Diaz, content director at TEGNA. “We explore why suicides in Black youth are undercounted and how prevention efforts are failing communities of color.”

“A Different Cry” consists of three episodes:

Episode one: Suicide rates among Black children in America are double that of their white peers. Atticus explores how bullying and racism are contributing to the startling statistics through the story of Seven Bridges, a 10-year-old who died by suicide in 2019.

Episode two: The family of 7-year-old Jeffrey Taylor believe their son died by suicide, though his death was never recorded that way. Atticus explores why suicides in Black youth are undercounted and how prevention efforts are failing communities of color.

Episode three: A two-time suicide survivor and other experts provide ways to identify children who may be in crisis and dealing with suicidal thoughts. Atticus goes straight to the source, Black youth, to hear why children are struggling today more than ever.

“A Different Cry” is the latest series from the award-winning producers, reporters, researchers and photojournalists from the Atticus investigative unit. The team’s investigations include: “Mother's Matter” (2018), which explored the high death rate of American mothers from pregnancy related causes; “Selling Girls” (2017), which investigated sex trafficking of children in America, drawing the attention of the U.S. State Department, which highlighted the series to encourage journalists from other nations to cover this important global issue; “Little Man Lost” (2018), which traced the disappearance of a two-year-old boy in Idaho; “Charlie Foxtrot” (2016-17), which drove policy changes for how the U.S. Military provides treatment and care for veterans suffering from PTSD; and “The Triangle” (2016), a raw look at the dramatic rise in heroin-related deaths in American suburbs, which helped to elevate the national opioid conversation and is now used as a regular part of addiction awareness and education.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.