ChromaDex and Designs for Health Partner for New Product Development on Niagen®

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) today announced a supply agreement with Designs for Health, a U.S.-based manufacturer of premium dietary supplements for healthcare practitioners (HCPs). ChromaDex’s proprietary healthy aging ingredient Niagen®, the world’s first and only FDA-safety reviewed and patented form of nicotinamide riboside, will be added to multi-ingredient Designs for Health formulas. The new products will be available exclusively through the company’s extensive healthcare practitioner (HCP) network.

“We are happy to be working with a science-based company like Designs for Health to bring Niagen® to healthcare practitioners and their patients,” said Rob Fried, CEO of ChromaDex. “These practitioners play a pivotal role in educating consumers on the importance of NAD+ and providing science-backed health solutions.”

The Niagen® inclusive formulas will be available to healthcare practitioners through the Designs for Health network of customers throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia.

“ChromaDex has been leading the industry with NAD+ research and we have long admired their approach to creating high quality products as we believe in developing health products without compromise to support wellness for all. We are extremely excited to collaborate with them now and in the future,” said Jonathan Lizotte, CEO of Designs for Health.

For additional information about ChromaDex, please visit www.chromadex.com.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, which includes world-renowned scientists, is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. ChromaDex is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen®. Nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors are protected by ChromaDex’s patent portfolio. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements related to the impact the relationship will have in bringing Niagen® to healthcare practitioners and their patients and whether the practitioners will play a pivotal role in educating consumers on the importance of NAD+ and providing science-backed health solutions. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.