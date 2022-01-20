NCI Wins Prime Spot on $800M U.S. Army TEIS IV Contract

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCI Information Systems, Inc., a leading provider of advanced information technology solutions and professional services to U.S. government agencies, announced today it has won one of the five prime positions on the Multiple Award Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity U.S Army Information Systems Engineering Command’s Total Engineering and Integration Services IV contract. Under the 10-year indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract, with a maximum ordering of $800 million, NCI will continue to provide USAISEC with engineering and integration services, including cybersecurity at locations around the world. The TEIS IV is a follow-on to TEIS III, also supported by NCI, and enables the Army to invest in technology and development to ensure command and control operations on a global scale, as well as the security and efficiency of our nation’s warfighters.

“Our team was honored to be selected again to support the TEIS program and to have the opportunity to continue to serve our Army customers. NCI takes great pride in supporting USAISEC programs, as we’ve done for well over a decade,” said Paul A. Dillahay, president and CEO of NCI. “We look forward to continuing our outstanding work by providing cutting-edge engineering, cybersecurity and integration services to the Army, including leveraging our Empower AI Platform™, to help them achieve mission success around the world.”

NCI will support work on the TEIS IV contract at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., and at U.S. Army facilities and deployments worldwide. The TEIS IV contract requires support around the globe at secure locations to provide secure infrastructure, planning, design, development, testing and related services. NCI has a long history of success in supporting the U.S. Army and government in a range of challenging environments and will continue that work under the TEIS IV program.

About NCI

For more than 30 years, NCI Information Systems has been a leading provider of enterprise transformation and AI solutions to U.S. government agencies. With its Empower AI Platform™, NCI is at the forefront of implementing artificial intelligence solutions to solve the government’s most complex mission challenges. Headquartered in Reston, Va., NCI is accelerating public sector AI adoption to create a government workforce that is exponentially more creative and productive. To Empower your human potential, visit www.nciinc.com.