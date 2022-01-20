Auto Detailing Lifestyle Brand Chemical Guys Rewards Customers With Subscriptions Powered by Ordergroove

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ordergroove, the leader in Relationship Commerce, announced today that Chemical Guys, the leading lifestyle brand for automotive detailing enthusiasts and professionals, has partnered with Ordergroove to offer a subscription experience for its customers. Since launching its subscription experience, Chemical Guys has grown the program rapidly, with a monthly subscriber conversion rate of 20%, indicating a strong subscription experience.

Chemical Guys launched subscriptions after recognizing that its customers frequently restocked products. With its subscription experience, the California-based company sought to improve customer lifetime value and increase repeat purchases. By implementing Ordergroove, the company has established a convenient, seamless process for customers to receive recurring orders. In addition, Chemical Guys can position personalized incentives to further increase subscription enrollment.

“With the addition of subscriptions, we are able to provide members of the Chemical Guys Family that do not have access to one of our more than 80 Detail Garage locations with an enhanced digital experience,” said John Mansfield, chief revenue officer, Chemical Guys. “Ordergroove’s ease of use and seamless integration with our eCommerce platform has equipped us with tools that allow us to better acquire and retain subscribers, as well as establish reliable, predictable revenue.”

Simple and intuitive subscription enrollment and management is critical to maintaining customer relationships. Ordergroove provides Chemical Guys’ customers frictionless sign up and easy control over their subscriptions. Ordergroove’s Anticipate AI engine can also predict when a subscriber is at risk of overstock and send them a message offering the option to pause their order.

“Customers that are empowered in their shopping experience have higher levels of satisfaction and longer lifetime value,” said Greg Alvo, CEO, Ordergroove. “By prioritizing and rewarding its most loyal customers with a subscription experience, Chemical Guys is leading the automotive detailing industry with an innovative approach to eCommerce. We’re excited to help Chemical Guys continue to achieve its goals of growing and serving a loyal customer base.”

To learn more about how Chemical Guys improved recurring revenue with Ordergroove, view the on-demand webinar.

About Chemical Guys

Driven by adventure, a passion for shine, and a love for the road ahead, Chemical Guys is a worldwide leader in automotive detailing products for car care enthusiasts and professionals. From exclusive small-batch waxes to cutting edge ceramic coatings, and specialty cleaners for exteriors and interiors, Chemical Guys sets the industry standard when it comes to product innovation, technological advancement and education. Based in Southern California, Chemical Guys has evolved from a handful of passionate car fanatics to a global lifestyle brand with the largest digital library of automotive detailing "how to" content available. Learn more and join the Chemical Guys Family at ChemicalGuys.com.

About Ordergroove

Ordergroove enables Relationship Commerce experiences for hundreds of brands and retailers, including The Honest Company, Stumptown Coffee, Il Makiage, KIND Snacks and PetSmart, shifting consumer interactions from one-and-done transactions to frictionless and highly profitable recurring revenue relationships. The company’s technology platform coupled with artificial intelligence, analytics and unmatched consumer expertise helps top brands transform their commerce experiences while making their consumers’ lives easier. Ordergroove is headquartered in the cloud. For information visit www.ordergroove.com.