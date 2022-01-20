Dive Technologies Earns DARPA Embedded Entrepreneurship Initiative Grant to Accelerate Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Commercialization

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dive Technologies, Inc., a Boston-based subsea robotics designer and manufacturer, announced today a grant received from the DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) Embedded Entrepreneurship Initiative (EEI). This grant will propel Dive Technologies’ ability to continue to bring innovations and scalability of subsea technologies born for defense purposes to the commercial market.

The goal of the EEI is to accelerate Dive’s DARPA funded transformational innovations for dual-impact defense and commercial products and capabilities. This prestigious DARPA EEI award, in partnership with IQT EmergeTM, advances Dive’s recruitment of top entrepreneurs, funding, deep commercialization strategies, and connections for Dive’s commercial growth through Dive’s Robot-as-a-Service fleet and Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) sales.

“The technologies being developed at Dive demonstrate great utility across the defense and commercial markets,” says Simon Davidson, EVP at IQT Emerge. “We are excited to see how this collaboration will help accelerate the progression of innovative technologies, like AUVs, to market.”

In April 2021, Dive Technologies launched the DIVE-LD commercial AUV in a Robot-as-a-Service model which has been pursued and contracted by defense and commercial customers for seafloor data collection. Amongst others, the US Navy, DARPA, and other government customers have partnered with Dive to fulfill challenging seafloor data acquisition needs. The pier-launched, long range, 6,000m depth rated DIVE-LD is ideal for commercial operations including oil and gas pipeline inspections and offshore wind cable route and pre-construction surveys.

“Since the beginning, we have always been hyper-focused on delivering the most reliable, flexible, and technologically advanced AUV that could tackle the extremely challenging industry demands of seabed survey.” says Sam Russo, Co-Founder and CSO, Dive Technologies. “This grant, and the ability to work more closely with DARPA and EEI, will accelerate our ability to grow as an organization, scale our business and technology, and deliver something truly game changing to the defense and commercial markets.”

About Dive Technologies: Founded in 2018, Dive Technologies designs, develops, and deploys premier autonomous underwater vehicles for large-scale commercial and defense data collection. Utilizing deep domain expertise, Dive Technologies is building highly scalable and flexible, fastest to the sea, and best-in-class AUV platforms that combine purpose-driven technology with an intuitive architecture to help customers rapidly and efficiently collect underwater data. For more information, please visit www.divetechnologies.com.