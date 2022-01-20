ITC Secure announces strategic partnership with Omada to extend identity capabilities to include identity governance frameworks

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ITC Secure (ITC) a leading advisory-led cyber security services company, announced today that it has formed a strategic partnership with Omada, a leader in modern identity governance.

ITC is a Microsoft Gold Partner in Security, member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) and has recently achieved two Microsoft Security Advanced Specialisations for Threat Protection and Cloud Security. These credentials reflect the deep expertise of ITC’s in-house identity and security practice capabilities which currently extend to deliver end to end security and access management for both internal and external users.

Due to accelerated digital transformation, multi-cloud hybrid IT environments and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions further complicate the identity landscape. Organisations need to be assured that their entire workforce are equipped with the right access to do their jobs.

Arno Robbertse, Chief Executive, ITC Secure said: “Hybrid working remains a primary concern for business leaders and a challenge to solve. This partnership enables ITC to extend its identity and security capabilities and help customers address identity as the new perimeter and navigate their journey towards Zero Trust.

This announcement formalises the partnership with Omada and enables ITC to simplify identity lifecycle management for its customers by automating the provisioning, deprovisioning, and access management of all users (and groups) across the enterprise – whether it be on-premises applications or identity directories such as Microsoft Azure AD.

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada added: “With today’s distributed workforce, modern Identity Governance and Administration is a critical aspect of the security landscape. Partnerships that can both deliver on our customers’ needs and help grow our offering are a top priority. Together, ITC Secure and Omada will help more customers benefit from Omada Identity in combination with the knowledge, care, services and support that ITC Secure provides to customers.”

If you would like to find out more about the future of hybrid work or the outlook for identity and access management, join us at ITC’s annual Cyber Summit #BEYOND on Thursday 27th January 2022 and be inspired by real examples of how to address these trends by making the most of the latest developments in cyber security. Register here

About ITC Secure

ITC Secure is an advisory-led cyber security services company.

We have a 25+ year track record of delivering business-critical services to over 300 blue-chip organisations - bringing together the best minds in security, a relentless focus on customer service and advanced technological expertise to help businesses succeed.

With our integrated delivery model, proprietary platform and customer-first mindset, we work as an extension of your team throughout your cyber journey and always think not only about you, but also your customers and the reputation of your brand.

ITC Secure a certified Great Place to Work® and is headquartered in London, UK. With a dynamic balance of the best in people, technology and governance, we make cyber resilience your competitive advantage.

To learn more about ITC Secure, please visit www.itcsecure.com or email us at enquiries@itcsecure.com.

About Omada

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach. For more information, go to omadaidentity.com