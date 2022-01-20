InvestCloud Partners With Ameriprise to Offer Personalized Financial Planning and Advice to Corporate Wellness Clients

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InvestCloud, a global leader in digital transformation, today announced it is partnering with Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) to offer personalized financial advice to users of its corporate financial wellness and life-planning solution, Pink.

To complement Pink’s unique digital experience, users can now work one-on-one with Ameriprise advisors who specialize in creating actionable plans to help clients achieve their financial goals. Pink users who opt in will have access to personalized financial advice, tailored solutions and ongoing support delivered virtually by experienced Ameriprise Advisor Center (AAC) advisors.

InvestCloud launched Pink for corporations that wish to provide a platform for financial wellness to their employees. Pink offers intuitive features such as goal-based planning, financial health scoring, easy account aggregation, holistic wellbeing and workplace community management. Pink makes it simple for employees to plan, track and meet goals on the journey to a healthy financial future.

“Pink leverages InvestCloud’s market-leading advice platform – InvestCloud Blue. Pink shows that by combining InvestCloud’s design, technology and innovation culture with behavioral science, decision theory and data science techniques, we can improve the life planning and holistic financial wellness of employees everywhere,” said Will Bailey, Chief Strategy Officer of InvestCloud. “This is particularly relevant, given that according to PwC research, 63% of employees admit that their financial stress has increased since the start of the pandemic and over 45% of employees avoided addressing medical issues due to cost1.”

“Employers everywhere need to react to help their employees feel more confident about their finances and in the process provide a more supportive work environment,” Bailey added. “We are extremely excited that Ameriprise can offer financial planning and advice to the employees of our corporate Pink clients in the U.S. and look forward to expanding the capability to our Pink clients globally.”

“As a pioneer and longstanding leader in financial planning and advice, Ameriprise has a distinguished reputation for helping clients achieve their financial goals with confidence,” said Jamie Wanless, Senior Vice President, Ameriprise Advisor Center. “The engaging digital experience offered by InvestCloud – coupled with the advice and expertise of Ameriprise advisors – provides an exciting opportunity for Pink users to take control of their money, alleviate stress and build toward a brighter financial future.”

InvestCloud is a global company specializing in digital transformation for advisors using a single digital platform and supports over $6 trillion of assets for more than 550 direct companies – including some of the world’s largest financial institutions. InvestCloud’s core offering is InvestCloud X, which combines advisor communication to clients, advisor planning, client planning and the InvestCloud Digital Financial Supermarket that links advisors to asset managers. InvestCloud Digital Financial Planning is the only planning solution that offers advice across the spectrum – from self-directed through to UHNW advice. InvestCloud Digital Financial Planning includes life planning, goals-based planning, cashflow planning, tax planning and estate planning. InvestCloud launched the Pink product as an example of the firm’s ongoing commitment to holistic life planning and financial wellness. By combining apps that power the world’s largest institutions with market-leading behavioral science, decision theory and data science techniques, InvestCloud Pink offers a user-friendly solution to provide big-picture financial wellness for all corporate employees.

1 PwC, (2021), 2021 PwC Employee Financial Wellness Survey

About InvestCloud

InvestCloud is a global company specializing in digital platforms that enable the development of financial solutions, pre-integrated into the Cloud. The company offers on-demand client experiences and intuitive operations solutions using an ever-expanding library of modular apps, resulting in powerful products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, InvestCloud has over 20 global offices including New York, London, Geneva, Singapore and Sydney, supporting trillions in assets across hundreds of diverse clients – from the largest banks in the world to wealth managers, asset managers and asset services companies.

For more information, visit InvestCloud.com.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.