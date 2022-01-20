T-Mobile Arena Partners with Shift4 to Deliver Enhanced In-Venue Commerce Experience

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--T-Mobile Arena, home to the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights and the premier destination for top sports and entertainment events on the Las Vegas Strip, has partnered with Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payment processing, to deliver the latest commerce technologies to the venue. Shift4 will power payments at T-Mobile Arena for all food & beverage purchases, using the company’s VenueNext point-of-sale solution to streamline the entire fan event experience.

In addition to point-of-sale, VenueNext will integrate its mobile commerce platform with AXS, T-Mobile Arena’s official ticketing partner, for use within VenueNext’s mobile wallet and fan loyalty offerings. Fans can utilize the app at all food & beverage locations throughout the arena to order and pay for products.

“As the industry leader in entertainment and sports event programming, our top priority is to deliver memorable guest experiences,” said Dan Quinn, T-Mobile Arena’s General Manager. “The partnership with Shift4 and VenueNext will allow us to maintain the most up-to-date technologies while enhancing our mobile and digital capabilities.”

This partnership will serve as a one-stop-shop solution for T-Mobile Arena, reducing overall technology costs and complexity by reducing the use of high-cost hardware.

Anthony Perez, Head of Enterprise Sales at Shift4, said, “T-Mobile Arena is an entertainment beacon in Las Vegas and we’re beyond excited to roll out Shift4 and VenueNext’s mobile commerce ecosystem throughout the arena. Our frictionless payment solution will significantly improve the purchasing experience for fans.”

About T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena, the 20,000-seat venue located on the Las Vegas Strip between Park MGM and New York-New York, opened April 6, 2016. The arena hosts more than 100 events annually including major headline entertainment, awards shows, UFC, boxing, basketball and other sporting events, family shows and special events. T-Mobile Arena also is the home of the Vegas Golden Knights, a National Hockey League expansion team and the city’s first professional sports team, as well as UFC’s exclusive Las Vegas arena destination. The venue, named the No. 1 venue on Billboard Magazine’s 2018 Arena Power List as well as the “Best New Major Concert Venue” by Pollstar Magazine in 2016, features 50 luxury suites, more than two dozen private loge boxes, complete broadcast facilities, and other specially designed exclusive hospitality offerings and fan amenities destined to create a guest experience second to none. Toshiba Plaza, an adjacent two-acre outdoor entertainment space, features performance stages, a variety of video screens and other interactive content and display areas. Industry-leading architect Populous designed T-Mobile Arena to meet the U.S. Green Building Council’s standards for LEED® Gold Certification. T-Mobile Arena is a privately funded joint venture between AEG and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information, visit T-MobileArena.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit www.shift4.com.