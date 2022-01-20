RumbleOn and NADA/J.D. Power Announce a New Marketing and Referral Agreement

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RumbleOn, Inc (NASDAQ: RMBL), the nation’s largest seller and first omnichannel customer experience in powersports, today announced it has established a mutually beneficial business relationship with NADA/J.D. Power enabling customers to receive instant cash offers on powersports online at NADAGuides.com.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with NADA/J.D. Power and provide the only Powersports CashOffer tool on their website,” said Peter Levy, RumbleOn’s President. “We look forward to working together to determine which areas of the J.D. Power websites will be most effective for lead generation and referral purposes. We are extremely confident this will be a successful and beneficial alliance.”

About RumbleOn

RumbleOn (NASDAQ: RMBL) is the nation’s first and only omnichannel customer experience available in powersports today. RumbleOn offers an unparalleled shopping experience allowing customers to buy, sell, trade or finance at any of the Company’s physical locations or online at the click of a button and its planned acquisition growth strategy will further strengthen its omnichannel offering. Headquartered in the Dallas Metroplex, RumbleOn is revolutionizing the customer experience for outdoor enthusiasts across the country and making powersport vehicles accessible to more people, in more places than ever before. To learn more please visit us online at https://www.rumbleon.com/.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company’s business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

