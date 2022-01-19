Oscar W. Larson Company, Partner of SideKick Operators, Acquires Capitol Business Equipment

CLARKSTON, Mich. & MONTGOMERY, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oscar W. Larson Company (“Oscar Larson” or “OWL”), a portfolio company of Trive Capital and strategic partner of SideKick Operators, has acquired Capitol Business Equipment, Inc. (“CBE”). CBE specializes in remote and on-premise large-scale technology deployments, long-term managed service, and repair & maintenance of nearly any type of in-store hardware and software technology, including loss prevention technology, point of sale systems, and network solutions. The acquisition further bolsters Oscar Larson’s service offering and footprint that have been purpose built to relentlessly serve its customers nationwide.

SideKick Operators (“SideKick”), the Texas-based strategic investment and advisory firm, announced its partnership with Oscar Larson and Trive in April of 2021. SideKick is a co-investor alongside Trive and the shareholders of the Oscar W. Larson Company. SideKick is also serving as a strategic advisor to the Oscar Larson management team as the company expands nationally and broadens their offerings to better meet the needs of their customers.

SideKick CEO Justin Steen said “We are thrilled about the partnership with CBE. The company has a strong reputation and delivers exceptional service, making them a perfect partner for OWL’s mission to deliver best-in-class service nationwide.”

Oscar Larson President Charlie Burns said “The CBE partnership, and the recent acquisitions of WildcoPES and Cox Service Station Maintenance, are game changers for the company. We are well positioned to be the nation’s partner of choice for in and out of store facility maintenance and service to energy infrastructure.”

Oscar Larson is actively seeking add-on opportunities in the equipment distribution and installation, testing, inspection, maintenance and repair services markets within the QSR or energy infrastructure industries.

About SideKick Operators

For more than 4 decades, the partners of SideKick Operators have been building long lasting and sustainable companies across North America. SideKick is a strategic firm investing in mission critical trades providing repair, maintenance, inspection, and testing services. The company joins in partnership with business leaders to build national brand reputations through operational excellence. SideKick comes from a history with a deep rooted appreciation for founder and family-owned businesses.

About Trive Capital

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm with approximately $3.6 billion in assets under management. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement. We seek to maximize returns through a hands-on partnership that calls for identifying and implementing value creation ideas.

The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 100 middle-market transactions representing in excess of $6 billion in revenue across Trive’s targeted industry sectors and situations.

About Oscar Larson

Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Clarkston, Michigan, Oscar Larson is a leading end-to-end equipment distributor and provider of installation, testing, inspection, maintenance and repair services to energy infrastructure and other customers across multiple regions.