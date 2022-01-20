Affinity Interactive Partners with Golden Nugget Online Gaming for Missouri Market Access

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affinity Interactive (“AI”), an omni-channel gaming industry leader, and Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. ("GNOG" or “Golden Nugget Online Gaming”), a leading digital gaming operator, today announced that they have entered into a definitive multiyear agreement for market access in the State of Missouri.

The definitive agreement grants GNOG the right to offer mobile sports betting and online casino wagering in partnership with Affinity Interactive, legislation and regulatory approvals permitting. The agreement would see GNOG pay AI a percentage of its net gaming revenue in the state, subject to certain minimum royalty payments over the term of the agreement.

" We are thrilled to announce this agreement with Affinity Interactive ahead of highly anticipated online gaming legislation in Missouri. We look forward to a successful partnership with AI as we continue to expand access to our leading online gaming products across North America,” said Thomas Winter, President of GNOG.

" We are excited that this new partnership will add to Affinity Interactive’s incredible offerings at Mark Twain Casino and St. Jo Frontier Casino in the state of Missouri. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has demonstrated its leadership in online gaming, and we're confident that once online gaming is legalized for Missouri players, GNOG will deliver a spectacular product for our customers," said Mary Beth Higgins, CEO of Affinity Interactive.

“ This is a very exciting time for our industry with the continued growth of sports wagering in new markets,” said James Zenni, Chairman of Affinity Interactive. “ As we grow AI’s combined casino and online offerings, we are delighted to partner with Golden Nugget Online Gaming to provide high-quality online gaming and sports betting offerings for customers in Missouri, pending the state’s anticipated approvals.”

About GNOG

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. is a leading online gaming company that is considered a market leader by its peers and was first to bring Live Dealer and Live Casino Floor to the United States online gaming market. GNOG was the recipient of 17 eGaming Review North America Awards, including the coveted "Operator of the Year" award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

About Affinity Interactive

Affinity Interactive is an omni-channel gaming industry leader with an expanded suite of casino and online gaming offerings. Combining leading regional casinos in Nevada, Missouri and Iowa with advanced technology, digital and media platforms, and an online betting presence, Affinity Interactive has nearly one million combined customers and is positioned to capitalize on the continued momentum in sports betting and iGaming globally. Affinity Interactive companies also include: the iconic Daily Racing Form, "America's Turf Authority since 1894" for horse racing and sports enthusiasts throughout North America; DRF Bets™, one of America’s fastest-growing online and mobile wagering platforms; and DRF Sports, which provides fans with exclusive up-to-date sports betting stats, insights and analysis on all major U.S. sports and leagues. For more information, please visit www.affinityinteractive.com, www.DRF.com, bets.DRF.com and www.DRF.com/sports.