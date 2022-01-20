WellAir Announces Strategic Partnership with the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC)

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WellAir, the leading health technology company that provides indoor air disinfection solutions announced a strategic partnership with the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC) for 2022. APIC is the leading association for infection prevention and control (IPC) professionals, with more than 15,000 infection preventionist (IP) members.

The APIC Strategic Partner program establishes long-term relationships with industry partners united in the common goal of advancing the science and practice of infection prevention and control in healthcare facilities and beyond. APIC Strategic Partners play an important role in supporting many of the educational initiatives and services that benefit APIC’s membership, which is comprised of nurses, physicians, epidemiologists, microbiologists, public health professionals and other individuals dedicated to preventing the spread of infection.

“WellAir is pleased to support APIC as a Strategic Partner this year,” said Brad Niemann, WellAir’s Executive Vice President of Portable Solutions. “We hope this partnership helps strengthen APIC’s efforts to create a safer world through the prevention of infection.”

APIC Strategic Partners fully supports the Competency Advancement Assistance (CAA) Program—APIC’s financial assistance program that helps IPs further their education by managing the cost associated with obtaining the Certification in Infection Prevention and Control (CIC®) credential. The CAA program covers exam fees and study resources for up to 50 IPs annually.

“We are excited to welcome WellAir as an APIC Strategic Partner as we prepare to celebrate APIC’s 50th anniversary,” said APIC CEO Devin Jopp, EdD, MS. “As we work toward advancing the science and practice of infection prevention and control, our hope is that together, we can create a safer world through the prevention of infection.”

About WellAir

WellAir is a leading provider of infection control solutions, and its mission is to make the indoor world cleaner and safer. The company’s broad range of clean air and surface products are scientifically proven to help safeguard how people work, live and play. WellAir’s expanding platform of medical-grade solutions includes FDA-cleared products that help protect indoor environments in more than 60 countries. WellAir is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, and Stamford, Connecticut.