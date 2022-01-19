DXC Technology Expands Global Partnership with ServiceNow to Accelerate Enterprise Service Management and Operational Transformation, Underpinned by DXC Platform X™

ASHBURN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services company, announced the formation of a new global DXC ServiceNow Strategic Business Group to deliver market-leading, cost-efficient, resilient technology services that transform enterprise service operations, built on DXC Platform XTM.

DXC has named ServiceNow the preferred workflow partner for DXC Platform X, a data-driven, intelligent automation platform that helps detect, prevent and address issues before they happen with resilient, self-healing IT estates. NelsonHall has named DXC Platform X as a “Leader in Cognitive & Self-Healing IT Infrastructure Management,” reflecting DXC’s ability to deliver immediate benefits through automation while meeting customer requirements for their future operating models.

“For our customers, it’s about modernizing and automating their IT estates to achieve a state of ‘silent operations,’ saving time, money and letting customers focus on what’s most important --- running their business,” said Mike Salvino, President and CEO, DXC Technology. “We manage complex IT estates on DXC Platform X and building on this unique strength with ServiceNow will establish us as a clear market leader in the enterprise service management market.”

“Business leaders recognize their technology strategy is their business strategy,” said ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott. “As the platform leader for enterprise workflow automation, we are inspired to team up with DXC. Their global reach combined with their deep technology expertise will help customers harness the full value of digital transformation. We expect this signature partnership to continue expanding in the years ahead.”

DXC is a ServiceNow Global Elite Partner and brings deep industry expertise, ensuring that customers like Swiss Federal Railways and AEON will continue to achieve maximum returns on their ServiceNow platform investments.

AEON, a leading retail company operating over 19,000 stores, reimagined its employee experience for approximately 570,000 people by utilizing DXC Platform X and DXC consulting and operation services. “With the DXC agile methodology, we were able to deploy ServiceNow’s latest innovations quickly, with the right approach on an effective schedule. We will continue to expand the scope of our ServiceNow platform by deploying a self-service portal function with support from DXC,” said Susumu Taniguchi, General Manager of System Architecture & Technology Division at AEON Integrated Business Service Co., Ltd.

Globally, DXC has more than 6,500 implementations and over 1,000 ServiceNow certified resources with plans to double that number of resources.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world’s largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in such statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. Furthermore, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by or may, in the future, be amplified by, the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic and the impact of varying private and governmental responses that affect our customers, employees, vendors and the economies and communities where they operate. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in DXC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings, including DXC’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021.

No assurance can be given that any goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

