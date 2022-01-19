KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Planet Fitness Master Issuer LLC, 2022-1 Senior Secured Notes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes from Planet Fitness Master Issuer LLC Series 2022-1, a whole business securitization.

Planet Fitness Holdings, LLC (“Planet Fitness” or the “Company”) completed its first whole business securitization (“WBS”) in August 2018. The transaction structure is a master trust and the Series 2022-1 Class A-1 Notes, Class A-2-I Notes, and Class A-2-II Notes (the “Series 2022-1 Notes”) represent the Company’s third securitization within the trust. Planet Fitness Master Issuer LLC (the “Master Issuer”) is expected to issue $975 million of Series 2022-1 Notes, which will share the collateral with the existing notes. The collateral includes existing and future domestic franchise and development agreements and certain vendor contracts, profits from domestic corporate-owned locations (including those related to Sunshine Fitness), profits from equipment sales, certain other commission and franchise payments, and domestic and Canadian intellectual property. The proceeds from the offered notes will be used to fully pay down the Series 2018-1 Class A-1 Notes and Class A-2-I Notes, fund certain accounts, pay certain transaction expenses, and to fund a portion of the Sunshine Fitness acquisition.

The Company is best known for providing a fitness experience in a non-intimidating environment where members of all fitness levels can exercise. The brand is also known for providing value to its customers with a standard membership of $10 per month, with a black card option of $22.99 a month. This value proposition is designed to target a broad population, including occasional gym users and the large portion of the population over age 14 who are not gym members.

In conjunction with the issuance of the Series 2022-1 Notes, KBRA anticipates affirming the ratings on the Master Issuer’s outstanding Series 2018-1 Class A-2-II Notes and Series 2019-1 Class A-2 Notes (the “Existing Notes”, and together with the Series 2022-1 Notes, the “Notes”) and withdrawing the ratings on the outstanding Series 2018-1 Class A-1 and Class A-2-I Notes, which will be repaid in full from proceeds of the Series 2022-1 issuance. The ratings are consistent with the results of our cash flow scenarios following the addition of the Series 2022-1 Notes.

Disclosures

