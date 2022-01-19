Threedium Receives Boson Protocol Ecosystem Grant to Enable the Physical Redemption of 3D Digital Goods

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Threedium and Boson Protocol announce a partnership to provide for the physical redemption of 3D digital goods purchased in the metaverse. Boson is the first metaverse commerce platform that enables anyone to sell physical products in a virtual world as NFTs. Threedium’s 3D engine makes it possible for Boson customers to sell digital twins of their products while fulfilling the physical purchase.

This partnership follows Threedium becoming a successful recipient of a Boson Protocol Ecosystem Grant. Boson’s $5 Million Grants Program is an initiative designed to reward innovation and to incentivize the thinkers and doers who will help create an entirely new commerce ecosystem

Threedium will enable the digitization of physical products that can be sold as 3D visualizations and fulfilled in their physical form. “Our partnership with Boson means that when you make a digital purchase in the metaverse you will know that the item you receive at home will be exactly as you expected,” said Mike Charalambous, CEO of Threedium. “3D is the future of eCommerce and together, we are forging a new path for digital ownership as brands begin selling their products as NFTs in the metaverse.”

Agustin Ferreira, Decentraland Foundation Leader, agrees saying, "We see decentralized virtual commerce as the future and we are sure many other individuals and organizations will step forward to help build tools to make this a reality. The metaverse is evolving at a mind-blowing pace, and initiatives like this prove that the gap between the virtual and real-world is closing fast."

“We are ecstatic to announce the expansion of the Boson Protocol ecosystem with Threedium coming on board as our 3D Digital Goods Partner,” said Justin Banon, Boson Protocol Co-Founder. “Threedium has crafted an incredible portfolio, working with brands such as Nike and Diageo to create captivating 3D and AR renders. Threedium will have an integral role in the mass adoption of decentralized commerce, and we could not be more proud to be building the future alongside them.”

Being able to present products in this inspiring, innovative way is one of the key ways forward for building excitement around the metaverse. Customers will be able to shop and display their possessions in the same way they do in real life as we move seamlessly between the real world and the virtual one.

About Boson

Boson Protocol is a foundational primitive which solves the digital to physical redemption problem to enable decentralized autonomous commerce. Boson disrupts closed ecommerce platforms with an open, tokenized economy of things, powered by DeFi and Web3 data.

About Threedium

Threedium is a 3D engine. We believe that democratizing the creation and distribution of 3D and AR experiences represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people buy and sell products.

For more information, visit threedium.co.uk