Eight Sleep Names Olympic Gold-Medalist Red Gerard as an Official Eight Sleep Athlete

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eight Sleep, the world's first sleep fitness company, today named Red Gerard, top ranked snowboarder and U.S. Olympic Gold-Medalist, as an Official Eight Sleep Athlete. Red is one of the most promising athletes of his generation whose resume includes a Gold Medal in 2018’s PyeongChang games, two-time Dew Tour Champion and a bronze medal at the X Games Aspen 2020. Through this partnership, Eight Sleep and Red will continue to increase global awareness for Eight Sleep’s leading technology and showcase how sleep is critical to the performance of everyday people and world class athletes alike. This announcement follows the partnership with Justin Medeiros, 2021 CrossFit Games Champion, illustrating Eight Sleep’s continued effort to build and diversify a roster of elite performance competitors.

“Partnering with Eight Sleep was obvious. I use the Pod Pro Cover and have been a huge fan for a long time,” said Red Gerard, U.S. Olympic Snowboarder. “Eight Sleep technology has drastically improved my sleep which in-turn has made me healthier and more energetic when riding. I’m excited to work with Eight Sleep and increase awareness of the brand because focusing on sleep shouldn’t be limited to athletes, everyone can benefit from a better night’s rest.”

“Partnering with Red exemplifies our commitment to optimizing sleep, health and ultimately, performance through the use of technology. Eight Sleep offers athletes the best in fitness recovery, ” said Matteo Franceschetti, Co-Founder and CEO of Eight Sleep. “Red’s excitement to partner with us, not only to consistently use Eight Sleep products, but to speak as an ambassador for the brand is proof that we’re creating trustworthy and effective products.”

Red joins Eight Sleep along with more than 100 pro athletes who each rely on Eight Sleep to power their recovery through the Pod Pro’s advanced thermoregulation and sleep technology.

The Pod Pro by Eight Sleep is the most advanced solution on the market for thermoregulation. The Pod Pro retains vital features of the original and award-winning Pod, introducing new Room Climate and Weather Response, a Comfort Blend™ Integrated Topper, GentleRise™ Wake Up Technology, and double the amount of sensors enabling new Heart Rate Variability monitoring and a Daily Health Check report. The advancements in the Pod Pro help everyone with their rest and recovery – from elite athletes to everyday consumers. The product transforms any ordinary bed into an advanced health platform that fuels both performance and longevity.

Current and former Eight Sleep athletes include Olympians Matthew Dellavedova (2020 Bronze Medalist, Basketball), Daryl Homer (2020, and 2016 Silver Medalist, Fencing), Jane Campbell (2020 Bronze Medalist, Soccer), Apolo Ohno (Two-Time Gold Medalist, Speed Skating) and Daniel Sturridge (English Soccer Player). Eight Sleep’s athlete investors include Alex Rodriguez (retired MLB athlete and entrepreneur), Kris Bryant (San Francisco Giants outfielder), J.D. Martinez (Boston Red Sox outfielder).

About Eight Sleep

Eight Sleep is the world's first sleep fitness company with a mission to fuel human potential through optimal sleep. Founded in 2014, Eight Sleep leverages thermoregulation, data, and technology to restore individuals to their peak energy levels every morning. Eight Sleep was named one of Fast Company's "Most Innovative Companies of 2018" and recognized two years in a row by TIME's Best Inventions of the Year. To learn more, visit eightsleep.com.