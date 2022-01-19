Hong Kong marks 11 newly starred restaurants and an additional Green Star in the latest Michelin Guide

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The 14th edition of the Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau 2022 unveiled 71 starred restaurants in Hong Kong. Announced in a virtual award ceremony, this year’s edition makes Hong Kong home to seven three-star restaurants, 12 two-star restaurants and 52 one-star restaurants.

Octavium and Yan Toh Heen were promoted to two stars. The nine newly one-starred restaurants – many helmed by blooming young talent shaping the city’s culinary scene – are Belon, Chaat, Hansik Goo, I M Teppanyaki & Wine, Mono, Seventh Son, Sushi Wadatsumi, Whey and Yong Fu. Roganic maintained its Michelin Green Star distinction, and two-star Amber earned a Michelin Green Star for its commitment to sustainable gastronomy.

Like many establishments around the world, restaurants in Hong Kong have shown dedication and perseverance during the past years. For those wishing to learn more about the motivating stories behind some of the city’s top restaurants, such as Amber (**), Mono (*), Ta Vie (**) and Vea (*), and how their creative chefs have braved through the challenging times to sustain their achievements, watch Discovery Channel’s latest documentary, titled “ Kung Food! Hong Kong's Grandmasters of Cuisine”, here: https://youtu.be/7NIxetOyLQE.