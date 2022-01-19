Schnucks Completes Chain-Wide Rollout of Logile’s Workforce Management Solution, Realizing Improved Productivity

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logile, Inc., leading retail labor planning, workforce management, inventory management and store execution provider, today announced that Schnuck Markets, Inc. completed the company-wide implementation of Logile’s Workforce Management solution suite.

Schnucks, a family-owned grocery retailer based in St. Louis, operates 111 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. “Logile’s complete workforce management solution supports our store managers by handling the complexity of labor planning and scheduling. In addition, Logile’s mobile employee self-service application enables our teammates to use their mobile phone to take charge of their work availability, time off requests, and have visibility to swap shifts with other teammates,” said Kim Anderson, Vice President of Store Operations for Schnucks.

“Logile was an excellent partner in helping us to integrate their workforce management solution with our human resource and other business systems,” said Schnucks Chief Data Officer and Deputy Chief Information Officer Tom Henry. “When challenges arose, as they usually do during large-scale enterprise implementations, Logile supported our team, even when the issue did not relate directly to the Logile service. Their sole focus was to ensure a successful implementation and to support us so that we could achieve the benefits we committed to our stakeholders. They have done all of this while meeting our exacting standards for reliability, data security and business continuity.”

“Logile’s technology and ability to address today’s retail challenges has been impressive,” shared Scott Russo, Schnucks Director of Workforce Management. “Even through these most unpredictable of times, including all the impacts of the pandemic, their artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning forecasting algorithms adapted to produce accurate sales and item level forecasts across all our stores and departments. Their forecasting accuracy enables us to more accurately schedule our teammates to meet our customers’ needs. Their flexibility and commitment to our partnership were also vitally important to our success. During our rollout, Logile responded to our requested enhancements to scheduling and dashboard reporting in order to help customize the technology for our company’s use.”

“We are very appreciative of having the opportunity to partner with and provide our solutions and services to a retailer of Schnucks’ quality and leadership. Enabling their very high standards and retail thought leadership also gave Logile a chance to learn and improve. The experience with Schnucks has made us better and I am grateful for the confidence and trust they had in our team,” said Purna Mishra, Logile founder and CEO. “We remain committed to bringing the retail industry ground-breaking technology that addresses total store planning, scheduling and execution management based on one unified forecast.”

The Logile modules implemented at Schnucks include engineered labor standards, enterprise labor modeling, forecasting, staffing, employee scheduling, time and attendance and dashboard reporting. In addition, Logile has been selected by Schnucks to provide its Store Execution (Task Management) solution with rollout anticipated to begin in the first quarter of 2022.

About Logile, Inc.

Logile is the leading retail labor planning, workforce management, inventory management and store execution provider deployed in thousands of retail locations across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and Oceania. Our proven AI, machine-learning technology and industrial engineering accelerate ROI and enable operational excellence with improved performance and empowered employees. Retailers worldwide rely on Logile solutions to boost profitability and competitive advantage by delivering the best service and products at optimal cost.

Logile is the only dedicated workforce management company to be named as a Top-20 overall best retail vendor on the 2022 RIS News Software LeaderBoard. Logile finished #1 in all of the following categories: Customer Satisfaction, Return on Investment (ROI), Total Cost of Operations, Technology Innovation, Software Reliability, Ease of Installation, Ease of Integration, Ease of Administration and Maintenance, Quality of Service, Quality of Support, Overall Performance, and Recommendations.

From labor standards development and modeling, to unified forecasting, storewide scheduling, and time and attendance, to inventory management, task management, food safety and employee self-service—we transform retail operations with a unified store-level solution. Get the Advantage with The Logic of Labor. Learn more: logile.com

Connect with Logile on LinkedIn and Twitter.