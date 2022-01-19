Champion® Athleticwear Partners with Cultural Tastemaker Don C to Drop its Third Limited Edition Capsule to Commemorate Muhammad Ali’s 80th Birthday

WINSTON SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Champion Athleticwear, makers of authentic athletic apparel since 1919, and Muhammad Ali Enterprises unveiled the third limited edition capsule in Champion’s Muhammad Ali Collection. To commemorate the 80th birthday of one of the greatest champions of all time, Champion tapped streetwear designer Don C to design the capsule that celebrates Ali’s illustrious career through the lens of pop culture from 1963-1972.

This capsule fuses together key moments in Ali’s career, other tastemakers of the 60s, Don C’s signature style and the Champion brand ethos in a collection of reimagined boxing-inspired pieces in new designs and fresh colors. With Champion fabrics and luxurious materials sourced from Italy, the pieces feature intricate details, luxurious fabrics, iconic silhouettes and Ali’s official signature.

“ As the blueprint of the Be Your Own Champion spirit, Ali’s athleticism, activism, confidence and dominance in the ring made him an icon,” said John Shumate, VP of Brand Marketing, Champion. “ Decades later, Ali’s influence still resonates. He’s credited by some of today’s biggest athletes for defining swag, style and what it truly means to be a champion and the Greatest Of All Time.”

“ The opportunity to collaborate with Champion and commemorate Muhammad Ali’s 80th Birthday was a full circle moment for me,” said Don C. “ As a kid, I always looked up to Muhammad Ali as a world-class Champion, both in the ring and in the community, and I wanted this capsule to represent how he continues to inspire fashion and culture in an elevated way.”

This third drop is a part of the multi-year partnership between Champion and Muhammad Ali Enterprises, owned by Authentic Brands Group (ABG) in conjunction with Lonnie Ali, a trustee of the Muhammad Ali Family Trust (MAFT), and includes global integration across Champion’s brand platforms. The collection is available in very limited quantities on Champion.com and at select United States retailers nationwide.

The unisex collection, retails from $250-$550, spans sizes XS-2XL and includes:

Muhammad Ali ™ Boxing Shorts By Don C ($375) - Classic boxing shorts in luxurious black and gold satin that showcase Ali’s famous “ Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee " quote and are adorned with Ali’s official signature.

™ - Classic boxing shorts in luxurious black and gold satin that showcase Ali’s famous “ " quote and are adorned with Ali’s official signature. Muhammad Ali ™ Signature Track Pants by Don C ($475) - Crafted from richly textured velveteen these limited edition plush, striped fabric track pants exude luxurious softness and feature Ali’s embroidered signature.

™ - Crafted from richly textured velveteen these limited edition plush, striped fabric track pants exude luxurious softness and feature Ali’s embroidered signature. Muhammad Ali ™ Boxing Hoodie by Don C ($475) - This luxe boxing hoodie was created using premium velvet with gold satin piecing down the sleeves, boxing glove laces on satin cuffs and a channeled waistband inspired by Ali's iconic boxing shorts.

™ This luxe boxing hoodie was created using premium velvet with gold satin piecing down the sleeves, boxing glove laces on satin cuffs and a channeled waistband inspired by Ali's iconic boxing shorts. Muhammad Ali ™ Cashmere-Blend Sweater by Don C ($375) - An intarsia knit Cashmere-Blend Sweater inspired by the pop art of Andy Warhol that pays tribute to the many faces of Muhammad Ali. The design showcases Muhammad Ali block letters on the back with a subtle nod to the music of The Beatles.

™ An intarsia knit Cashmere-Blend Sweater inspired by the pop art of Andy Warhol that pays tribute to the many faces of Muhammad Ali. The design showcases Muhammad Ali block letters on the back with a subtle nod to the music of The Beatles. Muhammad Ali ™ Plaited Jersey Tee by Don C ($250) - Made with plaited cotton and acrylic this premium Plaited Jersey Tee captures Ali's iconic image and the peace, love and rock 'n roll vibe of Ali’s golden era. The special edition tee features an Intarsia knit design and Muhammad Ali block letters similar to those of The Beatles.

™ Made with plaited cotton and acrylic this premium Plaited Jersey Tee captures Ali's iconic image and the peace, love and rock 'n roll vibe of Ali’s golden era. The special edition tee features an Intarsia knit design and Muhammad Ali block letters similar to those of The Beatles. Muhammad Ali™ Cornerman's Jacket by Don C ($550) - As a fresh take on the signature robes worn by the “Elvis of boxing” Don C's Cornerman's Jacket channels the custom-designed robe Elvis gave to Ali in 1973. Crafted of premium Champion satin with velvet piecing on the sleeves and crystal rhinestones on the back declaring Ali the “People's Champion”

