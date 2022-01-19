Options Provide MEMX with Market Data Access across New York and Chicago

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Options, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, today announced an agreement to provide the Members Exchange (MEMX) with production and disaster recovery market data services across their New York and Chicago sites.

MEMX, one of the largest North American Equities exchange operators, has entered into an agreement with Options to avail their ultra-low latency market data and order routing services for production and disaster recovery use. The agreement includes multicast and unicast delivery, and follows Options’ 2020 announcement of day one access into MEMX. The cost-effective solution delivers best in class performance, utilising Options’ decades of industry knowledge.

Options SVP, Product Development, Micah Kroeze, said, “We are excited to grow our partnership with the Members Exchange (MEMX) and to provide their critical market data and connectivity. MEMX has enjoyed a highly successful first year in trading. These additional services will provide both MEMX and their stakeholders with the industry’s best real-time data delivered over the Options’ purpose-built low latency network. The solution provides unprecedented cost-saving alongside best-in-class network management, configuration and monitoring.”

Dominick Paniscotti, Chief Technology Officer at MEMX, added, “The Options team have been on the journey with MEMX since the beginning, providing day-one access to the exchange. Options’ world-class network provides us the ability to handle our ever-increasing data rates, including microbursts, for all our market data and routing destinations. Our rapid growth has been effectively supported by the Options team and their technology, and we are looking forward to their next-generation network technology coming online.

Today’s news comes as the latest in a series of strategic developments for Options, including the acquisition of Fixnetix and ACTIV Financial alongside its recent partnership with Code Willing.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Zealand, Options are well placed to service their customers both on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK’s leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.