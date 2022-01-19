Insight Sourcing Group’s Business Unit Insight Energy, LLC, Expands Energy Procurement Consulting and Brokerage Business Through a Transaction with Trane

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Energy, LLC, a subsidiary of Insight Sourcing Group Holdings, Inc., today announced expansion of its energy procurement consulting and brokerage business through a transaction with Trane that builds Insight Energy’s presence in Louisville, Kentucky and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, adding to its robust team in Atlanta, Georgia. In addition to these expanded energy procurement and risk management services (formerly Fellon McCord), Insight Energy brings market leading energy efficiency, renewable advisory and sustainability services to meet customers’ de-carbonization objectives.

According to Tom Beaty, CEO of Insight Sourcing Group Holdings, Inc., “ We are excited to grow our business for energy procurement customers in new markets. Our objective is to be the market leader in integrated energy supply, demand and sustainability, and this expansion advances us towards that goal.”

According to Tommy Greer, SVP of Insight Energy, “ We are excited to add new energy procurement consulting and brokerage employees to our team through a transaction with Trane. Their unique capabilities to develop wholesale purchasing and risk management strategies for energy intensive clients complement our existing capabilities and will drive great value for our current and future clients. Our exclusive focus on integrated energy solutions and consistent recognition as one of the top companies to work for in the southeast will create an exciting future for all of us.”

About Insight Sourcing Group Holdings, Inc.

Insight Sourcing Group is the largest and fastest-growing consulting firm in North America focused exclusively on strategic sourcing and procurement-related services. Founded in 2002, the firm works with senior executives and procurement leaders to accelerate savings through strategic sourcing and procurement transformation consulting services, energy cost management, and on-going category analytics. Insight Sourcing Group has worked with hundreds of corporate clients of all sizes and over 65 Private Equity firms. To learn more, visit insightsourcing.com.

About Insight Energy

Insight Energy delivers customized energy and sustainability solutions that reduce costs, manage risk and improve competitive position. They partner with private equity and C&I clients to establish and achieve decarbonization targets, while maintaining a unique focus on driving spend visibility and cost savings to build program momentum that meet their financial targets. For more information, please visit insightsourcing.com/energy.