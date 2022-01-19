Avenir Hospitality Acquires 4 Boutique Hotels in Cannon Beach and Partners with Life House for Management

CANNON BEACH, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avenir Hospitality (“Avenir”) has announced its acquisition of the Cannon Beach Hotel Collection, a portfolio of 4 boutique hotels located in Cannon Beach, Oregon. Avenir has partnered with New York-based boutique hotel operator Life House to manage the portfolio, which represents the company’s first properties in the Pacific Northwest.

Named one of National Geographic's 100 Most Beautiful Places and one of its 21 Best Beaches in the World, Cannon Beach is renowned for its stunning natural beauty which includes wide sandy shores, stunning views of Haystack Rock–a 235 ft sea stack home to colorful tidepools and diverse wildlife–and neighboring state parks that harbor ancient pine forests and dramatic coastline views. These remarkable natural areas blend magically with the charming city of Cannon Beach, which features a picturesque, walkable downtown with numerous galleries, restaurants, and boutiques. Visitors from Portland, Seattle, and beyond return to Cannon Beach time and time again to savor the culinary bounty of the Pacific Northwest, enjoy one of the top art towns in America and explore the outdoors.

“We were drawn to Cannon Beach’s natural beauty, boutique charm and strong market dynamics, which are key elements in our thesis of investing in boutique assets in distinct leisure markets. We are honored for the opportunity to steward these beloved properties and further their legacy in the Cannon Beach Hotel Collection,” said Daniel Lima, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Avenir. “We’re very excited about the future of these properties and this segment of the hospitality industry, as consumers increasingly gravitate towards unique and authentic experiences. We look forward to exploring opportunities to grow our portfolio nearby and in similar markets,” added Kevin Fleming, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Avenir.

The award-winning Cannon Beach Hotel Collection encompasses 4 charming properties all steps from the sand, and located in midtown Cannon Beach, the portfolio sits between the center of downtown and the iconic Haystack Rock. At the heart of the collection is the Cannon Beach Hotel, a historic property with a storied past dating back to 1914. Featuring a cozy lobby and adjacent eatery soon to be reopened, the Cannon Beach Hotel serves as the check-in for the broader collection, which spans The Courtyard, McBee Cottages and the Hearthstone Inn. Each outpost in the collection features a unique vibe and character, while all offering an authentic experience for guests.

“We are thrilled to formally announce our entrance into the Pacific Northwest with the Cannon Beach Hotel Collection, which we have been proudly operating since the summer,” said Bryan Dunn, Managing Director at Life House. “We and our partners are actively seeking opportunities to expand throughout the region, with a core focus on independent hotels in drive-to leisure markets”.

About Avenir Hospitality

Avenir Hospitality is an investment group focused on independent hotels in distinct leisure destinations with favorable supply-demand dynamics. Avenir brings hospitality best practices, operational agility and financial diligence to the properties it acquires, creating value for guests, communities and investors. For more information on Avenir, visit https://www.avenirhospitality.com.

About Life House

Life House is a New York-based, venture-backed and vertically-integrated hotel brand, management, and software company. Life House has built a proprietary technology stack to power a platform that makes hotels more seamless and more profitable for hotel owners and travel more meaningful and more accessible for travelers. Life House operates a growing portfolio of boutique and luxury hotels, with more than 55 projects open or under development across the US and Mexico. To learn more about Life House, visit https://www.life-house.com.