Lightning eMotors Provides Electric Powertrain for Winnebago Industries’ First All-Electric Concept Motorhome

LOVELAND, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV), a leading provider of zero emission powertrains and medium-duty and specialty commercial electric vehicles for fleets, today announced it has been named as the powertrain provider for an all-electric motorhome concept under development by Winnebago Industries, Inc.

Winnebago Industries revealed a concept motorhome developed by the company’s Advanced Technology Group (ATG) at the Florida RV Super Show in Tampa, Florida on Tuesday. The all-electric e-RV includes an electric powertrain system developed, integrated, and installed by Lightning eMotors.

“We agree with Winnebago Industries’ view that there is a significant opportunity for shorter-range electric RVs—day trippers to the beach, family sports days, and tailgaters, to name a few,” said Kash Sethi, chief revenue officer of Lightning eMotors. “Plus, these vehicles can fast charge at public charging stations and can overnight charge at campgrounds, enabling longer range applications.”

“This all-electric motorhome concept provides a window into the future of the growing RV market and demonstrates our commitment to developing all-electric options that will contribute to a more sustainable, energy-efficient line of products for our customers,” said Ashish Bhattacharya, Senior Vice President - Business Development, Advanced Technology and Enterprise Marketing, Winnebago Industries.

“We are proud to partner with Winnebago Industries, a household name with a legacy of excellence and innovation that goes back more than 60 years,” Lightning eMotors CEO Tim Reeser said. “Our partnership with Winnebago Industries is just one example of how Lightning eMotors is providing the world’s most successful specialty vehicle OEMs with the zero-emission powertrains they need to complete their product portfolios.”

The concept version of the Winnebago Industries e-RV is the first all-electric motorhome designed by a major RV manufacturer. The e-RV includes an integrated control system that enables operation of the vehicle’s subsystems and displays system information and controls on a digital display.

Developing electric powertrain systems is complex, time intensive, and expensive work generally not performed by specialty vehicle OEMs. As a premier powertrain provider for major OEMs including Winnebago Industries, Forest River Bus, Leader Ambulance, and Collins Bus, Lightning eMotors continues to win new business for both custom, ground-up vehicle builds and with OEM partners across the commercial vehicle and specialty vehicle spectrum.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV) has been providing specialized and sustainable fleet solutions since 2009, deploying complete zero-emission-vehicle (ZEV) solutions for commercial fleets since 2018 – including Class 3 cargo and passenger vans, ambulances, Class 4 and 5 cargo vans and shuttle buses, Class 4 Type A school buses, Class 6 work trucks, Class 7 city buses, and Class A motor coaches. The Lightning eMotors team designs, engineers, customizes, and manufactures zero-emission vehicles to support the wide array of fleet customer needs with a full suite of control software, telematics, analytics, and charging solutions to simplify the buying and ownership experience and maximize uptime and energy efficiency. To learn more, visit our website at https://lightningemotors.com.

