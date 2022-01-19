​​WeWork Announces Organon as First Enterprise Client for Workplace by WeWork

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) (“WeWork”), one of the leading global flexible space providers, today announced that Organon, a global leader in women’s health, has signed as the first enterprise customer of WeWork’s software offering, The announcement represents WeWork’s first step in rolling out its new space management tool, which leverages the same proprietary software WeWork has used to power and manage its global portfolio of flexible space offerings.

Over the past 12 months, Organon has partnered with WeWork in 34 cities across 26 countries in Europe, the U.S., Latin America and Asia Pacific to establish a footprint of custom-designed spaces that reflect the company’s new values, vision and culture. With an approach focused on individual employee empowerment and flexibility, Organon’s adoption of WeWork’s management software solution will provide a single platform on which employees can navigate a hybrid world of work. Today’s announcement builds upon the physical network Organon has established with WeWork and enables them to embrace a boundaryless workplace strategy.

This software solution will enable Organon to implement a robust desk sharing program by leveraging a more streamlined workspace booking experience, while simultaneously empowering business leaders to better understand space utilization through enhanced access to insights and data. This product will also completely replace Organon’s current integrated workplace management system by incorporating and storing space layouts and designs within the portal.

Scott Morey, President of Technology and Innovation at WeWork said, “As we continue to support companies of all sizes in adapting to a flexible world of work, we’re excited to expand our partnership with Organon through Workplace by WeWork. Organon is rewriting the rule book for pharmaceutical companies, especially in how they approach their workplace experience and real estate portfolio. With this initial application of our software offering, Organon will continue to be a first-mover in providing employees with the tools to navigate a flexible world of work.”

Vittorio Nisita, Head of Global Business Services at Organon said, “Creating a workplace that promotes flexibility across our global organization was an immediate priority for Organon. At the core of our business is innovation - and we believe Workplace by WeWork will bring that to our employee experience. The Organon branded workplace management solution developed by WeWork will also provide value as the need for on the go connectivity with our space and colleagues is essential for flexibility.”

