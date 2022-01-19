Bit Reactor, LLC. Founded by Industry Veterans to Take Turn-Based Tactics Games to Next Level

HUNT VALLEY, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bit Reactor, a new games studio founded by former Firaxis Games lead developers and creatives who built the critically acclaimed and award-winning modern XCOM series, has been formed to usher in the future of turn-based tactics games.

“As game genres of all-types see refreshed takes in this new generation of technology, one thing is clear in that turn-based tactic games have been greatly overlooked and have an enormous amount of room for innovation,” said Greg Foertsch, co-founder and CEO, Bit Reactor. “We have a very team-oriented culture and we’ve assembled an amazing group of talented, experienced and dedicated game developers to inject rich storytelling, immersive presentation and rock solid game mechanics to give this genre its rightful time to shine - a golden age of turn-based games is upon us.”

Bit Reactor’s central vision is to define the future of turn-based tactics games by weaving in the high-end production values, riveting storytelling and innovative design for a best-in-class gameplay experience for gamers worldwide. The studio already has unannounced titles in development and is actively recruiting experienced developers for multiple programming, design, and creative roles both for the studio in Maryland, as well as remote talent.

For more information on Bit Reactor and job opportunities both in Hunt Valley, Maryland and available for remote work, please visit: www.bitreactor.com

About Bit Reactor

Bit Reactor is a world-class game developer focused on strategy games. Based in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the team is composed of industry veterans who have worked on some of the most popular games in the world including XCOM, Civilization, and Elder Scrolls Online. For more information visit www.bitreactor.com.