Hwy 55 Selects PAR Technology’s Data Central® for Companywide Data Management

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a global restaurant technology company building a unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants, today announced that its Data Central back office and restaurant management solution has been selected by QSR chain Hwy 55 to bring the capabilities of Data Central restaurant to their 130+ corporate and franchise locations, which already use PAR’s Brink POS®. ParTech, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR).

Data Central and Hwy 55

As part of a new technology initiative, Hwy 55 was in search of a partner to help them standardize and consolidate data streams across all corporate and franchised locations, as well as provide additional flexibility to adapt as the organization grew. To that end, PAR Technology’s Data Central and its POS-agnostic design suited their needs perfectly.

“We required a data management platform that could effectively consolidate store-to-store data inputs in order to focus on growing our brand,” said Andy Moore, Chief Business Officer at Hwy 55. “Data Central does all that in addition to controlling food costs and streamlining back-office administration.”

“Every time PAR can integrate and simplify the technology tech stack for a growing restaurant brand, we return power back into their hands – the power to make bold operational changes in challenging times,” added Savneet Singh, CEO of PAR Technology. “Hwy 55 is letting none of that power go to waste, and we at PAR look forward in deploying Data Central to all of the Hwy 55 restaurants and help them reach their expansion goals.”

ABOUT HWY 55

Hwy 55 is the better burger experience, serving up open-grill diner classics with a focus on authentic hospitality. Originally founded in North Carolina as Andy’s Cheesesteaks & Cheeseburgers in 1991, their commitment to guests has made them a multinational QSR chain with over 130 locations. Learn more at www.Hwy 55.com.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY

For more than 40 years, PAR’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of leading loyalty solutions provider Punchh Inc., PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.