Hyatt Announces Plans for Two New UK Hotels With Hyatt Regency London Stratford & Hyatt House London Stratford

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into management agreements with Stratford City Hotels Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of M&L Hospitality, for Hyatt Regency London Stratford and Hyatt House London Stratford. The 225-room Hyatt Regency London Stratford and the 127-room Hyatt House London Stratford are expected to open in Q2 2022 following an extensive refurbishment. Both hotels will be conveniently located within one of Europe’s largest urban shopping and entertainment complexes, Westfield Stratford City, and a short walk to Stratford Station.

“The addition of these two hotels will be another exciting step in growing Hyatt’s brand presence in the United Kingdom and in creating a network of hotels across the key commercial and leisure markets in the country,” said Felicity Black Roberts, vice president of development Europe, Hyatt. “We worked closely with M&L Hospitality to choose the right brands for the location and are pleased to be continuing our relationship with them following the successful openings of Hyatt Regency Manchester and Hyatt House Manchester in 2019.”

Designed with productivity in mind, Hyatt Regency London Stratford will offer business and leisure travelers alike a stress-free and seamless environment to stay connected. Guests can enjoy 6,673 square feet (628 square meters) of meeting space, along with a spacious restaurant, bar and an open-air terrace. Hyatt House London Stratford will provide guests with modern, apartment-style suites with fully equipped kitchens and flexible workspaces, designed to make them feel at home, especially during extended stays.

The hotels are located close to Stratford Station, one of the UK’s busiest train stations, giving guests swift access to Central London in only seven minutes. Stratford International Station connects guests to St Pancras International Station and transfers to the Eurostar train, which provides services to Paris, Brussels, Rotterdam and Amsterdam.

The properties will also be easily accessible to Heathrow International Airport via the new Queen Elizabeth Crossrail line due to open mid 2022, which will offer services to Stratford in approximately 45 minutes. Furthermore, London City Airport is only 20 minutes from Stratford on the Docklands Light Railway, making it an ideal location for business and leisure guests.

Guests can enjoy easy access to local events at the nearby O2 and ExCel London convention center, home to many concerts, exhibitions, and corporate events. The burgeoning Stratford City is also fast becoming the most exciting cultural region in the UK with major new developments at Queen Elizabeth Park currently underway including the proposed new future home of BBC studios, along with the exciting new museum project, V&A East. Further, nearby universities include the new world-class East campus of the University College of London and the new College of Fashion.

“We are pleased to be able to continue our work with Hyatt in the United Kingdom,” said Neil Maxwell, chief executive officer of M&L Hospitality. “Our strategy focuses on identifying key gateway cities with strong economic growth. Stratford is experiencing a real boom and our plans to introduce these Hyatt House and Hyatt Regency hotels to London will capitalize on this.”

The announcement of Hyatt Regency London Stratford and Hyatt House London Stratford marks Hyatt’s continued growth in the UK market. The hotels will join M&L Hospitality’s existing Hyatt properties including Hyatt Regency Manchester and Hyatt House Manchester, Hyatt Place London Heathrow Airport. Other Hyatt properties in the UK include Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill, Hyatt Regency Birmingham, Great Scotland Yard Hotel, Andaz London Liverpool Street, Hyatt Place West London Hayes, Hyatt Centric Cambridge and Hyatt Place London City East.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of September 30, 2021, Hyatt’s portfolio included more than 1,000 hotel and all-inclusive properties in 69 countries across six continents, and the acquisition of Apple Leisure Group added 96 properties in 10 countries as of November 1, 2021. Hyatt’s offerings include the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt™, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club® brands, as well as resort and hotel brands under the AMR™ Collection, including Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Breathless® Resorts & Spas, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Alua® Hotels & Resorts, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Hyatt’s subsidiaries operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and the Trisept Solutions® travel technology platform. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About M&L Hospitality

M&L Hospitality is a Singapore-based real estate investment platform with an international portfolio of best-in-class hotels. Since 2009 M&L Hospitality’s portfolio has grown to 20 hotel properties across the Asia-Pacific, UK and European regions. Its hotels are in prime, central locations in international gateway cities. They are operated by the most recognisable international brands, including Accor, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG and Radisson Hotel Group.

