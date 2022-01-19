Iroquois Federal Partners with Nymbus to Launch and Grow Digital-Only Brand, Hitched

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NYMBUS®, a leading provider of banking technology solutions, today announced Iroquois Federal has partnered with Nymbus to launch and grow the full operations of its new standalone digital brand, Hitched.

An FDIC insured institution headquartered in Watseka, Illinois—Iroquois Federal is known and trusted for serving its local community for more than 135 years with assets now totaling $0.75 billion. Looking to extend their digital product portfolio for accelerating new growth channels, Hitched is a fully functional digital brand prebuilt by Nymbus with solutions tailored for newlyweds and their unique needs. In partnership with Nymbus’ world-class development, marketing and user-experience teams—Hitched is integrated with everything needed for Iroquois Federal to immediately open up their addressable market and serve a new niche segment of consumers.

“For over 135 years, our commitment has been to deliver exceptional and personalized banking experiences to our customers and the communities we serve. Now, with Hitched, we have the valuable opportunity to take an even more tailored approach to banking that caters directly to an underserved audience in need of financial innovation,” said Walter Hasselbring III, President and CEO of Iroquois Federal. “Nymbus has provided us with a business model that literally provides everything needed to get Hitched to market quickly and scale significantly once launched.”

Open for pre-signups, Hitched is available for couples to connect their finances, create shared goals, develop healthy spending habits, and make short and long-term decisions for building a better financial future together.

For couples that join, Hitched plans to serve customers with:

A checking account with debit card that allows both parties to round up every debit transaction to add to their savings, whether saving for a big purchase or accumulating regular date night funds.

An optional credit card.

A personalized, shared financial dashboard to visualize, set and track mutual savings goals.

The ability to manage their everyday spending and make regular contributions to their shared goals.

Access to online financial education and best practices for building a brighter financial future at every stage of their life together.

“Niche banking is the most significant innovation opportunity for financial institutions today, and how they can redefine themselves outside of geography,” said Liz High, Executive Vice President of Strategy & Marketing at Nymbus. “We’re thrilled to partner with the Iroquois Federal team in helping them achieve a faster path to digital transformation for successfully pursuing—and growing—a new targeted audience of affinity customers.”

Hitched is among a portfolio of prebuilt niche digital bank concepts created through Nymbus Labs. Each comes with a targeted customer affinity; a unique, compelling brand; data-driven business case; marketing strategy; full operational support; and playbook for continued growth.

The Nymbus Labs methodology and team is further poised to support the development and growth for current customers like BankMD, ZYNLO Bank, FACILE, Billinero, and Locality Bank.

For more information, please visit nymbus.com/labs/.

About Nymbus

Nymbus enables banks, credit unions, brands, and fintechs of any size to accelerate growth through new routes to market. This includes a full suite of banking technology applications available to modernize and optimize existing channels, as well as the operational resources to get to market quickly with a full-scale digital bank immediately positioned at capturing new niche customer segments. Whichever growth path you choose, Nymbus buys back decades of lost time and accelerates your ability to engage and support the entire customer journey.

About Iroquois Federal

With over 135 years of experience, Iroquois Federal is a community-focused financial institution built on personalized, loyal relationships with its customers. Through innovative financial products and superior experiences, Iroquois remains committed to the financial success of all the people and businesses it serves. The organization is dedicated to corporate and social responsibility and empowering its employees to make a positive impact. Together, working to make a real difference in its communities.